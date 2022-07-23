Aaron Ramsey: What next as he prepares to walk away from Juventus?

Aaron Ramsey is about to wake up from his Juventus nightmare.

The Wales international is in talks with the Italian side to wind down the last year of his contract and sign him for free with another club.

He is so eager to leave that Ramsey is willing to part with his £400,000-a-week contract to ensure he can play regular football with the World Cup in Qatar, just four months away.

If Ramsey were a superhero he would be ‘the invisible man’ but unfortunately for Juventus fans he is a player who has hardly been seen on the pitch in three years in Italy.

Aaron Ramsey (right) desperately trying to find his way at Juventus this summer

Ramsey has struggled since leaving Arsenal and for the past four years he has been plagued by injury, which has prevented him from returning to become one of the brightest stars in European football.

Ramsey’s biggest problem is that of his fragile muscles and his predisposition to injury.

He earned more than £7,600 for every minute he played in a Juventus shirt, which is more than Cristiano Ronaldo made during his time in Madrid, who made around £6,760 per minute during the Turin period averaging 30 goals per minute. year for three years.

A disastrous loan with Rangers in Scotland means he has been sent back to Juventus, where he is now looking for a new challenge to make him leave.

A dismal loan spell at Rangers in Scotland did little to boost his transfer value for Juventus

Even with his disastrous stint at Juventus, there will still be a market for Ramsey in the hopes that his form can be unlocked for Wales at club level.

Juventus definitely don’t want to continue and the feeling seems mutual, which begs the question of what comes next?

Sports post has looked at a handful of options that could be available to the Welshman…

MOVING TO MONZA

Now here’s an interesting one.

According to TuttosportMonza chief Silvio Berlusconi saw Ramsey as a summer signing who would bring excitement to the city ahead of their first season in Serie A.

Edinson Cavani, who left Manchester United this summer, and Paris Saint-Germain forward Mauro Icardi are other high-profile names on Monza’s radar. It is clear that Berlusconi is determined to land a star.

Silvio Berlusconi keen to add big free agents to Monza ahead of their first Serie A season

Monza is targeting free agency players and if Ramsey can find a way out of his Juventus deal it could gain traction.

The stumbling block – and it’s a big one – is that Ramsey’s high salary demands could negate any hopes of a move to Monza.

After spending three years in Italy, it remains to be seen whether he wants to stay for a while longer, but if he does, expect Monza to circle.

What about MLS?

If it’s good enough for Gareth Bale…

In all seriousness, Major League Soccer would, you would think, be a viable route out of Juventus for Ramsey.

Unsurprisingly, Ramsey and Bale are close friends and no doubt they shared a few texts after Bale made his LAFC debut.

Ramsey’s close friend, Gareth Bale, recently made a Major League Soccer move with LAFC

Leaving European football would be a big decision, but Ramsey knows there are franchises in MLS that can put together a lucrative financial package in an effort to win him over.

He is 31 and his injury record will put off a host of Champions League clubs, which could push him into the sunnier climes of the US.

Like Bale, he aims to be in his best form for Wales’ first appearance in a World Cup final since 1958.

Now that his good friend has given the green light, don’t rule out Ramsey following suit.

OR IS TURKEY THE NEXT STEP?

Ramsey is a picky man to say the least.

At the moment, he has turned down many offers from Andrea Pirlo to play in Turkey’s Karagumruk, the first offer from Monza, the proposal from Galatasaray and that of the Wolves in the Premier League.

All this irritates Juventus incredibly.

The Italians are tired of paying the salary to a player who has never had a high return since arriving in Turin.

But don’t expect those he has rejected so far to give up so easily and a reunion with Pirlo would be fascinating.

Italian reports have linked Ramsey to an Andrea Pirlo reunion on Turkish side Karagumruk

The pair worked together at Juventus, but it seems a move to Turkey is not easy

Pirlo is rebuilding his coaching credentials in Turkey after falling on his face at Juventus, his first management job.

Landing Ramsey, often used at Juventus when Pirlo was in charge, would make a real statement for the Italian coach and one that would dramatically raise the levels in his squad.

However, club president Suleyman Hurman seems to believe that the Ramsey ship has sailed for them.

“We practically got to the stage of an agreement with Ramsey, but then we gave up,” he said.

Look, if Ramsey doesn’t get a quote sheet he loves, who’s to say Hurman and Pirlo don’t come back to the table to finally cross that deal…

WHEN WILL HE BE FREE FROM JUVENTUS?

For both parties, the sooner the better.

His No 8 shirt is currently not for sale in the Juventus online store and he recently signed the early termination of his contract without even realizing it after a fan trick.

The supporter in question called Ramsey from a crowd of fans and asked him to sign.

Ramsey accidentally signed a fan-made ‘contract termination’ after returning to Juventus

Ramsey was caught after a fan incited him to sign a fake contract termination document

As the former Arsenal star continued to take pictures and autographs of the club’s gadgets, the fan wrote everything down with a black marker over Ramsey’s signature ‘Termination of contract’ with his phone.

The problem is, Ramsey doesn’t want to leave any money on the table, or at least not too much.

According to Gazzetta dello SportRamsey has asked Juventus for a £3.4m severance package, but the Italian club have responded with a £1.7million offer, which he has not accepted.

Juventus are preparing for their summer pre-season tour in the United States and Ramsey is not expected to attend the flight scheduled for Thursday.

One scenario is that negotiations for a departure continue and he may stay in Turin to train and maintain his fitness.