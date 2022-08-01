Aaron Ramsey verbally agrees a move to French side Nice on a free transfer after leaving Juventus

Aaron Ramsey is approaching a free transfer to Nice after reaching a verbal agreement with the French side.

The Wales midfielder is without a club after signing the last year of his contract with Juventus last month. Sports post revealed on July 17 that Ramsey was in talks with Juventus after finding himself redundant for boss Massimiliano Allegri.

Now Nice has moved on for the 31-year-old, who is a key member of the Wales squad that qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1958, and only the second time in history.

Ramsey’s priority was to find a club that would offer him regular football ahead of the Qatar tournament, which starts in November, where Wales will face England in the group stage.

Despite his struggle under Allegri at Juventus, former Arsenal star Ramsey has consistently delivered impressive performances at international level. Along with Gareth Bale, Ramsey is the field player boss Rob Page can’t live without.

Ramsey’s differences with Allegri became apparent last year when the former Arsenal man expressed his dismay at the Juve boss’s training methods last October.

International team-mate Gareth Bale (center) is in a similar situation, having left Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer and moving to MLS side Los Angeles FC to win regular minutes

He said: ‘The training philosophy and methods are different at my club than when I’m at Wales.

“There are many people working for Wales who have guided me for a number of years. So they know how to get the best out of me and let me play many matches in a row.

“Since my performance in games is quite high, I may need a little more rest and recovery during the week instead of maybe being on the grass for a long period of time and taking more fatigue into games.”