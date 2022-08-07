Aaron Ramsey scores sensational debut goal for Nice just ONE MUNUTE after coming on as a substitute

Aaron Ramsey scored just one minute after filling in for Nice in their Ligue 1 opener against Toulouse.

The former Arsenal and Juventus midfielder was named on the bench for the French side, before being introduced to replace Calvin Stengs in 77 minutes.

And in the 78th minute, Ramsey arrived late in the penalty area to make up for Billal Brahimi’s cut, finishing high past Maxime Dupe to score the equalizing goal for his new team.

Aaron Ramsey joined Ligue 1 side Nice after agreeing to end his contract with Juventus

The game ended 1-1 in what was the first game of the new Ligue 1 season for both sides.

Thijs Dallinga had given Toulouse the lead in the first half, but the introduction of Ramsey in the second period changed the game and the points were shared.

Ramsey joined Nice on a three-year deal earlier this week after his contract with Juventus was terminated.

The Welshman has been linked with a return to Premier League football after a scorching three years in Turin crippled by injuries, but opted to sign for the progressive Ligue 1 side who finished fifth last season.

Ramsey endured a scorching injury hit at Juventus for three years after leaving Arsenal

Former Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was an unused replacement for Nice

He spent the end of last season on loan at Rangers before mutually agreeing to terminate his £400,000-a-week contract with the Italian club.

Looking to join the first team for this winter’s World Cup in Qatar, Ramsey said: “I am very happy to be here and to be part of the project.

“I am very excited to join this young and talented team.”

Meanwhile, Kasper Schmeichel was an unused replacement for Nice.

The goalkeeper joined Leicester City earlier this week after 11 years.