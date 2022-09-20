Aaron Ramsey reveals how he left Arsenal for Juventus

Aaron Ramsey has revealed how Arsenal withdrew a new contract offer after agreeing terms just before his departure from the Emirates Stadium back in 2019.

The Wales midfielder’s contract was due to expire but Ramsey believed the club wanted him to stay.

So it came as something of a shock when he was allowed to go to Juventus on a free transfer that summer.

Aaron Ramsey waves goodbye to the Emirates Stadium before leaving Arsenal back in 2019

The Wales midfielder has revealed how he was offered a new contract but Arsenal – then managed by Unai Emery – and agreed to sign it before it was taken off the table

Talking to The timesthe 31-year-old, now at French club Nice, said: ‘It all happened… I agreed to a contract they proposed.

‘Things went quiet for a few weeks. I said to my agent, ‘Let’s do it’, then suddenly the contract was no longer there. So there was nothing to sign or agree on.

‘It was a difficult start for a few months with Unai [Emery]. As the season went on I played more and played really well.

“Then January came and I had to make a decision whether to continue and see what happened or whether to agree [to sign] somewhere [else].’

Juventus were keen on Ramsey and offered him a deal worth around £400,000-a-week, which he accepted in the summer of 2019.

Ramsey now plays for Nice in Ligue 1 after struggling to make a big impact at Juventus

‘I decided to do it [move] because there was nothing on the table [from Arsenal]’ Ramsey added.

Ramsey spent 10 years with the Gunners, scoring 64 times in 369 appearances and helping them to three FA Cup successes.

But despite the manner of his exit, Ramsey, who had a tearful farewell on the Emirates Stadium pitch, has no animosity towards his old club.

– I have no bad words or bad feelings towards Arsenal. They’re still a big part of my life and I still look out for them and I’m really happy to see them doing so well,” he said.

Ramsey was on £400,000-a-week at Juventus but ended up being loaned out to Rangers

“I always have love for Arsenal and that will never change.”

Ramsey’s time with Juventus proved underwhelming and he spent part of last season on loan at Rangers in the Scottish Premier League.

He accepted a free transfer to ambitious Ligue 1 club Nice at the start of August.