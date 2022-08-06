Aaron Ramsey is set for a reunion with Arsene Wenger at new club Nice

Former Arsenal captain Aaron Ramsey will join Gunner’s legendary boss Arsene Wenger after joining OGC Nice following the termination of his Juventus contract.

Ramsey spent 10 years under Wenger’s management during his time at Arsenal and enjoyed great success with the Frenchman as he won the FA Cup three times.

Now Ramsey is getting the chance to reconnect with his former mentor after signing a three-year deal with the French side.

Former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey has completed a transfer to Nice on a free transfer

The Welshman joins the Ligue 1 club after agreeing to end his contract with Juventus

Nice manager Lucien Favre, formerly of Borussia Dortmund, explained the upcoming reunion during Ramsey’s official unveiling.

“Next week Aaron can meet Arsene Wenger, who was supposed to be here. They know each other well.

“He is a player who can adapt to different positions. He feels football.

“He is always optimistic and that is also very positive. I hope his injuries are behind him,” Favre said.

The Wales midfielder is without a club after settling the final year of his Juventus deal

Now Nice has moved for the 31-year-old, who is a key member of the Wales squad

It is unknown what Wenger will do at Nice and whether he will agree to a professional role at the club or purely to welcome Ramsey to his new environment.

The 72-year-old has been FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development since leaving Arsenal in 2018 and has worked as a television pundit for several broadcasters.

Ramsey was linked with a return to Premier League football after a scorching three years in Turin crippled by injuries, but opted to sign for the progressive Ligue 1 side who finished fifth last season.

The Welshman spent the end of last season on loan at Rangers before mutually agreeing to terminate his £400,000-a-week contract with the Italian club.

Looking for first-team football for this winter’s World Cup in Qatar, Ramsey said:

“I am very happy to be here and to be part of the project. I am very excited to join this young and talented team.

‘I feel very good. I trained well this week and discovered a fantastic staff.

“My experience at Juventus has pushed me out of my comfort zone.

“I’ve been at Arsenal for a long time. Today I have a new chance and I can’t wait to start this adventure.’