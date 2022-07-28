Aaron Ramsey is attracting interest from MLS after Juventus ripped up his contract

Free agent Aaron Ramsey draws interest from Major League Soccer after being fired from his Juventus contract, but there is competition from European sides.

Juventus confirmed on Wednesday that they have rescinded Ramsey’s contract after a turbulent three years in Turin.

The 31-year-old’s new free agent status has sparked interest from US clubs looking to lure him to the MLS.

Free agent Aaron Ramsey draws interest from MLS after his release from Juventus

Juventus have confirmed they have rescinded Ramsey’s contract after a turbulent three years

Clubs in the US are looking to bring in the Welshman as the face of a franchise, similar to Los Angeles’ project with Gareth Bale.

Bale left LaLiga champions Real Madrid to join LAFC earlier this summer and Ramsey is keen to follow his compatriot into the world of MLS, with many American teams likely to keep an eye on his availability.

However, his MLS supporters face competition from Europe as their transfer rivals have a move for the midfielder in their sights.

Ramsey’s compatriot Gareth Bale joined LAFC this summer after leaving Real Madrid

One of the possible rumors is that Ramsey will stay in Italy and join Monza under their chief Silvio Berlusconi. The controversial Italian politician is keen to land a star, which could be the perfect next role for the former Arsenal man.

Ramsey is said to have turned down the chance to play for former team-mate Andrea Pirlo at Turkey’s Karagumruk, while Galatasaray was also interested. It definitely opens up the chance for the Wales international to have a shot at the Turkish league.

He joined Scottish Rangers in January this year on loan until the end of the season. During his brief stint with Ibrox, he scored two goals in seven games, but returned to Juventus to prepare for the season.

The Welsh midfielder came to Scottish Rangers on a rental basis in January this year

However, the Italian club has since confirmed that it has no future at the Allianz Stadium, with the shortest statements confirming that the two sides have split with immediate effect.

The news came in a cheeky 13-word statement that the Italian giants posted on Twitter.

Juventus’ statement read in Italian: “The consensual termination of the contract that linked Aaron Ramsey to Juventus is official.

“Good luck, @AaronRamsay!”