Aaron Ramsdale was ‘excellent’ during Arsenal’s 1-0 win at Leeds, hails boss Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta described Aaron Ramsdale’s performance as ‘excellent’ after the Arsenal goalkeeper starred in Sunday’s hard-fought win over Leeds at Elland Road.

The Gunners took the lead in the first half via Bukayo Saka, but had to try their luck several times to protect the lead.

Leeds missed a penalty and almost got another in stoppage time, while Ramsdale had to make some big saves to keep his clean sheet.

“We expected a lot of chaotic moments in the game, the way they played, the way the crowd pushes the team. We had to deal with that and we found a way to do it,” Arteta told Sky Sports.

“There was a lot of pressure. A lot of time we got the ball and gave it away. We gave away simple balls in really dangerous areas, sometimes we were lucky. Aaron Ramsdale was excellent.”

Asked about his best save, he said, “The one with my nuts maybe? Although it had a big effect on me, I still feel a little sick right now!

“I’m just thankful I was there today. I’ve been very critical of myself in the recent goals from the start of the season, and there are questions to be answered the next day. So to help the team today was great.

“It’s just one of those emotions where we’ve set our bar so high now, in terms of the standard of how we want to play, and we haven’t achieved that.

“But the predominant emotion is elation as we have three points and a 1-0 win away from home.”