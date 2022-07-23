Aaron Paul is spotted filming scenes for Black Mirror series six

Aaron Paul was spotted this week filming scenes for series six of Black Mirror on the streets of Rye in East Sussex.

The actor, 42, was spotted on location with Kate Mara, 39, who signed up for the new season earlier this month along with fellow actor Josh Hartnett, 44.

Fencer Aaron was seen wearing a brown jacket and shirt with black trousers as he walked through the quintessential British town, which is located on the south coast of England.

The cast and crew were seen at the fictional store, Al’s Bait & Tackle, which had a Stars and Stripes flag hanging outside.

Al’s Bait & Tackle is usually a real cafe called The Old Grain Store.

A bright red classic American truck was also parked on site, suggesting the area could be decked out to portray New England.

A producer told a local, “Rye is great for filming these historical dramas – it’s like stepping back in time even before we’ve added the set, props and signs.”

According to The sunsaid another local: ‘Parking places were suspended and the film crew started clearing the way of everything that identified the place as an English town.

“We saw American road signs going up and crates of boxes and fishing nets being unloaded around the cafe opposite Mermaid Street.

“They made the cafe look like a fishing tackle shop and turned the antiques shop into a bookshop. Everyone could see what was happening, it was all very exciting. Then Aaron Paul and Kate Mara arrived and we knew it was for Black Mirror.”

It turned out that Aaron, Josh and Kate had joined the Black Mirror cast earlier this month.

Sources indicate that Zazie Beetz, Paapa Essiedu, Danny Ramirez, Clara Rugaard, Auden Thornton and Anjana Vasan have added even more stars to the show.

The casting will specifically include three episodes and it is clear that more actors will be joining for further episodes of the show.

Specific story details have yet to be revealed, but season six will have more episodes than season five – which will consist of just three parts and will star Andrew Scott, Anthony Mackie and Miley Cyrus.

The new season will be the first since show creator Charlie Brooker and his creative partner Annabel Jones left production company House of Tomorrow – which was backed by Endemol Shine Group – in 2020 and began working with the new banner Broke and Bones.

Fans feared that the couple’s departure would spell the end of the show as the rights remained with Endemol Shine, but a deal was struck for the Banijay Group, which acquired Endemol Shine in 2018, to license the show to Netflix.

Charlie previously revealed that he hoped to revisit his “comedy skills.”

The 51-year-old star told the radio times: ‘Right now I don’t know what kind of stomach there would be for stories about disintegrating societies, so I’m not working on any of them. I’d like to revisit my comedic skills, so I wrote scripts to make myself laugh.

