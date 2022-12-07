Aaron Judge’s record-setting 62 home runs for Yankees may have benefitted from ‘juiced’ balls

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge may have benefited from a disproportionate number of batter-friendly baseballs as he hit the American League single-season home run in 2022.

Judge, who agreed to a nine-year, $360 million deal with the Yankees on Wednesday, has not been charged with cheating. However, one Insider report claims the record-breaking outfielder faced a surprising number of “live” or “juiced” baseballs last season, despite MLB’s efforts to muffle the balls to reduce home runs.

Both Major League Baseball and Rawlings, the manufacturer, rejected Insider’s reporting, which is based on findings from data scientist Dr. Meredith Wills, an astrophysics doctoral student who works with the Society for American Baseball Research.

The problem with several baseballs began in 2021, when MLB first attempted to address rising power numbers by dampening the balls. However, due to pandemic production issues, those plans were scrapped, resulting in two different balls for that season. Consequently, the heavier juiced balls traveled farther, while lighter dead balls typically traveled a few feet shorter on balls hit deep into the outfield.

This season, according to Insider, three variations were discovered in an analysis of 204 game-used balls from 22 different ballparks: the lighter “dead” ball introduced in 2021, rare instances of the heavier “juiced” ball that should have been out of circulation, and the ‘Goldilocks’ ball, which weighed 1.5 grams more than its lighter alternative.

Wills and Insider argue that the variations in baseballs were not randomly distributed across the U.S. and national leagues, but were concentrated in different areas.

By deconstructing and analyzing the 204 balls, Wills found that more of the batter-friendly “Goldilocks” balls were typically found in the postseason, the All-Star Game, and Home Run Derby, as well as specific regular season games. The “Goldilocks” balls found in regular season games usually had special commemorative stamps, often identifying some sort of anniversary, such as the Texas Rangers’ 50th season.

However, there were 11 “Goldilocks” balls in the study that did not have commemorative stamps, all of which were found at Yankees games.

The existence of more hitter-friendly balls at Yankees games in 2022 is significant as Judge hit 62 home runs last season to break Roger Maris’ team and American League record.

Insider warns that this isn’t evidence that certain balls were used in certain games for a particular reason, and it’s unknown how many of the “Goldilocks” balls were hit by Judge on his way to his AL MVP award in 2022.

MLB could help Insider’s investigation by providing information that would help determine which balls were used in specific games, but chose not to. Additionally, Insider reports that the website was told by a player that one of Commissioner Rob Manfred’s “top lieutenants” warned union officials not to allow players to send balls to Wills for third-party testing.

Some of the balls for Wills’ research came from sources around baseball, while Insider also bought some balls caught by fans.

MLB has blasted Wills’ findings as “plain wrong.”

“The 2022 MLB season exclusively used a single ball utilizing the manufacturing change announced prior to the 2021 season, and all baseballs more than met MLB specifications,” an MLB statement said. Several independent scientific experts have found no evidence for different ball designs. On the contrary, the data shows the expected normal manufacturing variation of a handmade natural product.’

Rawlings also released a statement of his own: “This investigation has no factual basis. No ”3rd ball” was manufactured and the ball manufactured prior to the 2021 process change was completely phased out after the 2021 season. All balls produced for the 2022 season utilized the previously announced process change.

“Although storage conditions during the study can easily affect the weight measurements of the ball, a one-gram difference in the weight of the ball would be within normal process variation. We continue to produce the most consistent baseball in the world, despite the variables associated with a handmade product made from natural materials.”