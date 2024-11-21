Aaron Judge beats Yankees teammate to be crowned AL MVP… but can anyone match Shohei Ohtani in the NL?

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge has been named American League MVP for the second time in his career.

Judge’s second MVP comes with all 30 first-place votes, while teammate Juan Soto comes in third place in the voting, with 21 third-place votes.

Among the Yankees’ duo in the MVP voting is Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr., who took every second place.

Judge hit 58 home runs in 2024, along with 144 RBIs and a .322 batting average.

MLB will announce the National League MVP later Thursday evening, with Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani the heavy favorite to take home the award.

Ohtani had the first 50-50 season in Major League Baseball history, with 54 home runs and 59 stolen bases.

Judge becomes the third active Yankees captain to win the award, following fellow New York legends Thurman Munson and Lou Gehrig.

Rounding out the five AL MVP voters, all players who received at least one top-three vote for MVP were Baltimore’s Gunnar Henderson and Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez.

Henderson finished fourth with six third-place votes, while Ramirez came in fifth with three third-place votes.

