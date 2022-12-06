Aaron Judge ‘upset’ at the New York Yankees ‘turning the fans on him’

[noscript_1]

Aaron Judge has revealed that he was not happy with the New York Yankees for revealing the details of the offer he turned down.

The star slugger, who joined Tom Brady this week, is currently considering his next move after leaving the Bronx after a record-breaking season in which he hit 62 home runs.

The Yankees and San Francisco Giants are considered the frontrunners for his signature, but his future remains up in the air.

Aaron Judge has been named TIME Athlete of the Year and spoke about Yankees in an interview

American League MVP is a free agent after turning down a seven-year, $213 million Bronx deal

The American League MVP was named TIME Athlete of the Year on Tuesday, and he opened things up with the Yankees when he turned down a seven-year, $213 million deal.

“We kind of said, ‘Hey, let’s keep this between us,'” Judge said Time magazine.

“I was a little angry when the numbers came out. I understand it’s a negotiation tactic. Put pressure on me. Turn the fans against me, turn the media against me. I didn’t like that part.’

Judge caused a frenzy on social media when he walked out of the Bucs game with his wife Samantha

There are reports that the Yankees have put a $300 million offer on the table to try to re-sign Judge, though general manager Brian Cashman admitted the team is “in danger” of losing him.

Judge caused a frenzy on social media Monday night when he attended the Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL game against the New Orleans Saints, sparking speculation.

“When I was young and coming into the game, all guys ever talked about was, ‘Hey, just wait till you become a free agent,'” Judge continued to the magazine.

“You get the chance to make your own decision, start a legacy somewhere, start something new somewhere. I’m looking forward to the whole process, man. It’s going to be special.’

The Giants are admirers and even Judge has loved the team since 2010.

“I said, in 10 years I’ll be married to Sam and play for the San Francisco Giants.” judge said. “I was like, it better not come true.”