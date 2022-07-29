Aaron Judge steals the show with a huge walk-off homer for Yankees against Royals

All the constructive talk was about Andrew Benintendi before the Yankees faced the Royals on Thursday. It ended again with Aaron Judge taking center stage.

With one brutal swing, Judge saved the game for the Yankees in the bottom of the ninth by sending the ball into left midfield for a walk-off solo home run that defeated the Royals 1-0.

It’s Judge’s 39th home run—a league-leading total—and for the Yankees, it was their 12th walk-off win this season. Three of them now come from Judge who had none to his credit for this season.

Judge joined Mickey Mantle as the only Yankees to hit three walk-off home runs in a single season. Judge had been 0 for 2 with a pair of strikeouts and a walk for the homer.

“Stay ready,” Judge said afterwards. ‘We had been beating all night. (Brady) Singer went out and did his thing against us, but I try to keep it simple.

“It doesn’t matter what you did to your first few bats. Anytime you are in such a moment, keep it simple and do your job.

‘Look at this crowd, you can’t beat it. Fans love this, on their feet, stick to all of us game. It gets you going. This is what matters, what you grow up for.’

Judge was right to give Singer credit. Until his intervention. Singer struckout 10 batters in seven shutout-innings. None of the three runners against him made it past second base.

It was also a quiet night for Benintendi, who expected to play against the Yankees on Wednesday night before learning their trade.

He went 0-for-4 from the opening spot, but Judge only had warm words for his new teammate.

“He’s going to play a big part, he’s got a great defense, he’s got a big bat. I look forward to seeing more of him,” Judge said.