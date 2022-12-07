Aaron Judge STAYS a Yankee! The MVP ‘has agreed a nine-year, $360MILLION deal’

<!–

Aaron Judge has reportedly reached an agreement with the New York Yankees to stay in the Bronx.

According to reports, he has agreed a nine-year, $360 million deal to stay.

Judge had a blockbuster run in 2022 with the Yankees, hitting an American League record 62 home runs, eclipsing Roger Maris’ long-standing record.

But as his term ended, Judge took time to think about his future and the San Francisco Giants hoped to lure Judge back to California where he grew up.

Now the news of him staying on the East Coast will be a huge boost for the Yankees.

It wasn’t until Tuesday night that manager Aaron Boone admitted it was “stressful” waiting to hear what the 30-year-old would decide.

Boone added that the Yankees held other plans for the upcoming season under fire until they knew if they had Judge.

Judge was photographed in California during Thanksgiving and was filmed in San Francisco, when asked why he was there.

“Just visiting family and friends,” Judge said, though it is believed he spoke to Giants in California.

Judge turned down a seven-year, $213 million offer from the Yankees before the start of last season, but always suggested he hoped to stay in New York.

“I think both sides want to come to an agreement,” Judge said in March. “I know both numbers submitted, but that doesn’t mean communication stops.

“Hopefully we can keep communicating and find a number that works for both of us. I want to play here, I want to end my career here. There’s no better place to play.’

