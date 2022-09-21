WhatsNew2Day
Aaron Judge smashes his 60th home run of the season to move level with Babe Ruth

Sports
By Merry

Aaron Judge smashes his 60th home run of the season to move tied with Babe Ruth and one behind Roger Maris for the all-time record… and sparks an AMAZING 9th inning fightback for the New York Yankees against the Pittsburgh Pirates

By Jack Bezants for Dailymail.Com

Published: 03:43, 21 September 2022 | Up to date: 03:51, 21 September 2022

In the bottom of the ninth inning and his team facing defeat, Aaron Judge stepped up to the plate and fired his 60th home run of the season for the New York Yankees.

In a record-breaking strikeout, Judge moved level with Babe Ruth and just one behind Roger Maris, who holds the all-time record with 61. But his team was down 8-5.

But then, with the bases loaded, Giancarlo Stanton sent the ball into the stands with a walk-off grand slam to cap a stunning 9-8 win at Yankee Stadium.

“It had a little motor on it to be sure,” Stanton said after his shot. ‘Judge turned us all on. He will put on a show for everyone here. It’s on to the next one, it’ll be fun to watch.’

As Judge walked around the bases, there was a subdued mood in his body language as his side appeared to be beaten. Stanton made sure the Yankees were celebrating properly soon.

MORE TO FOLLOW

