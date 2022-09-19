Aaron Judge smashes his 59th homer of the season as he moves within two of Yankees all-time record

Aaron Judge moves closer to the record books after a monster day in Milwaukee.

The Yankees’ No. 99 hit two home runs as New York cruised to a 12-8 victory over the Brewers at American Family Field.

They were Judge’s 58th and 59th homers of the season, and he is now two runs away from the AL and Yankees single-season record.

Aaron Judge looked to the sky after his first home run against Milwaukee on Sunday afternoon

Bronx Bomber legend Roger Maris holds both records, which were set in 1961, one ahead of Babe Ruth’s 1927 regular-season record of 60.

Judge has 16 games left to topple the long-standing records. If he hits just one more homer, Judge will be the third AL — and Yankees — player ever to hit 60 home runs.

The California native homered first in the second inning, during his second at-bat, hitting one deep into the right field stands.

His 414-foot home run was critical in the game as the Yankees trailed 4-1 before giving a Brewers fan a souvenir.

Judge was a fan favorite during the Yankees win, with ‘MVP’ chants echoing around the stands

The 30-year-old wasn’t done there, going even bigger after a 443-foot homer off Luis Perdomo in the seventh inning.

By that point, New York was already in control, but Judge secured the win — adding one as the Yanks led 10-4.

With the Yankees losing the three-game series 2-1, Judge lifted the spirits of the visiting and home fans alike by closing in on the story.

New York sits five games ahead of Toronto atop the AL East.