Aaron Judge is named Yankees captain at his official unveiling after signing new $360m deal

Aaron Judge was named as the New York Yankees captain Wednesday after the franchise confirmed the star slugger had re-signed.

The Yankees finally confirmed that the American League MVP would remain in the Bronx on a $360 million deal through the 2031 season after fending off interest from the San Francisco Giants.

After his record-breaking season, in which he broke Roger Maris’ AL record for home runs, the four-time All-Star earned the title of the 16th Yankees captain.

Aaron Judge was named as the captain of the New York Yankees on Wednesday

At his official unveiling after signing his new megamoney deal, Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner announced that the six-foot-tall slugger would be the franchise’s new leader.

“It is my great pleasure,” said Steinbrenner, “happy, despite a short absence, to not only welcome Aaron back to the Bronx, but to welcome Aaron back to the Bronx as the 16th captain of this great organization, the New York Yankees. An honor and position that he very much deserves.’

Judge described the title as an honor and insisted he was willing to lead the team through any obstacle.

“This is an incredible honor. I don’t take it lightly,” Judge began.

“I will continue to lead by example. I know there are more responsibilities involved, but I’m here to embrace every obstacle and continue to lead this team and lead this city to not one but several championships. I want to thank everyone, my wife, Samantha and my family who are here. That means a lot. Thanks guys.’

The California native revealed he was speechless when Steinbrenner told him he would be named captain.

“I was a little lost in words,” he said. “I think I didn’t say anything for five minutes. I was quite taken back. That is such an incredible honor. You look back at this list of people who held this title. It’s such an honor.’

The last Yankees captain, Derek Jeter, who led the franchise from 2003 to 2014, also attended the press conference.

As Judge slid in pinstripes on the slides, he noticeably lacked a “C” on his jersey, as did the previous Yankees leader during his administration.

More to follow.