Aaron Judge has finally surpassed Roger Maris’ American League single-season home run record by hitting his 62nd of the season to become the all-time leader.

After equaling Maris on September 28 in Toronto with his 61st, the Yankees hero caught up with him in Texas with a first-inning homerun against the Rangers, breaking the record with only one game left from regular play. season.

Judge finally went long after failing to complete the feat at Yankee Stadium last week, leaving it to the team’s final road trip of the season to seal history.

He finally made history on Tuesday night against Jesus Tinoco of the Texas Rangers in the second game of the Yankees double header.

The six-foot slugger previously left fans waiting as he aimed to level Maris, playing seven games without hitting a homer, as the pressure seemed to weigh heavily on him.

However, the Yankees secured the American League East title the night before Judge’s 61st homerun, and that seemed to have taken the pressure off his shoulders.

In all of Major League Baseball, Judge’s 62nd home run of the season takes him to sixth on the all-time list, behind Barry Bonds (73), Mark McGwire (70, 65), and Sammy Sosa (66, 64, 63), though media reports previously linked all three to performance-enhancing drug use.

Yankees star Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season to become the all-time leader

Judge surpassed Roger Maris’ American League record for home runs in one season on Tuesday

Judge hit his 61st home run of the season against the Blue Jays in late September

After a long wait, Judge finally dealt the historic blow in the seventh inning in Canada

As he made his way past the bases, Judge pointed to his Yankees team watching

Judge, Maris and Babe Ruth – who passed Judge earlier in the season – remain clear of such charges.

However, Judge – a native of California – still thinks the real brand belongs to Bonds, the exasperated former legend of Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants.

“That’s the record,” said Judge, who graduated from Linden High School in San Joaquin County, about an hour and a half east of San Francisco Bay. ‘I’ve seen him do it. I stayed up late to see how he was doing. That’s the record. No one can take that away from him.’

Speaking after breaking Maris’ record in Toronto last month, Judge said, “I was just trying to get up there, start a rally and get something going. It’s an incredible honour, a lot of emotions and it took me a little longer than I wanted.

“It was a chance to add two more runs to the board and another win. I tried to enjoy the moment, I succeeded.

Judge has now overtaken Maris’ American League record, which he set 61 years ago in 1961

Judge and Roger Maris Jr’s mom shared a moment after the Yankees star reached his 61st birthday last week

Every Yankee hugged Judge after going around the bases after seven games waiting for number 61

“When I see the love of my teammates, I do what I do for them, I will share that moment for them. I am nothing without my family, they mean the world to me, the reason I am here and the reason I am who I am.

“I winked at Roger Maris JR, it means a lot that he showed up here. I love these moments, such a moment, those are the moments you are looking for.’

There has been much talk about the value of his 62nd home run ball, with some pundits claiming it could be worth up to $10 million in the future.

Judge acknowledged his mother, who was watching from the stands, after he 61 . hit

Roger Maris Jr. (2nd from left) talks to Patty Judge (2nd from right), mother of New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge during a ninth-inning game between the Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Center at Rogers Center on September 26

The 61st ball, meanwhile, is valued at $2 million, but it didn’t get into the hands of a fan, it just fell short and into the Blue Jays’ bullpen, where a coach then handed it to Judge, who in turn gifted it to his mother.

Notably, Judge hit 61 home runs, 61 years after Maris set the record herself in 1961.

Judge is also in contention to win the Triple Crown by currently leading the American League in batting average (.313) and RBIs (130). If he were to deliver a rare feat, he would be the first Yankee to do so since Mickey Mantle did it 66 years ago.