Aaron Judge comes agonizingly close to hitting record-tying 61st home run after being walked 3 times

The Bronx was on the edge of its seat waiting for Aaron Judge to hit a home run that would break a long-standing franchise record in Thursday’s game between the Yankees and the Red Sox.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Judge – who has 4 walkoff home runs to his name – stepped up to the plate to try and add another to his season-long tally.

On a 2-2 pitch delivered by Matt Barnes, the umpire swung and connected with the ball, sending it deep to center field. The ball fell just a few feet from the wall and landed in the glove of Red Sox outfielder Kike Hernandez.

Yankee Stadium thought it was witnessing history when the ball sailed toward the center field wall, but instead it just missed.

At home, the camera trying to find the ball made it seem like it was sent into orbit, but after finding it falling to the ground, it was all for naught.

Fans on Twitter had a range of reactions — from shock that he didn’t hit the home run to anger at the cameraman.

Earlier in the game, fans were up in arms when Red Sox pitcher Michael Wacha walked Judge twice in his first two at-bats of the game.

‘[Red Sox manager] Alex Cora said they are going after the judge. They’ve now walked him 3 out of 4 times,’ tweeted baseball writer Jon Heyman.

In extra innings, Yankees batter Josh Donaldson hit a single that scored runner Marwin Gonzalez from second base to win the game 5–4 in ten innings.

Judge faces Rich Hill on the mound tomorrow night as his pursuit of home run No. 61 continues.