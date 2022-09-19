Aaron Carter seen at home after police call as he says he’s SUING on-off girlfriend for defamation

Aaron Carter was seen outside his home doing some maintenance work on his car barefoot on Monday.

While outside his home in Lancaster, California, the 34-year-old musician opened up plans to sue his girlfriend Melanie Martin for libel, in response to her claims that he had broken several of her ribs, which Carter has denied.

While tinkering with his vehicle, he claimed his lawsuit would look like “Johnny Depp/Amber Heard 2.0,” referring to Depp’s brutal libel case against his ex-wife.

Aaron spent a day casually dressed in the house wearing a blue, orange, and white Miami Dolphins hoodie, which he paired with shredded acid wash jeans blown out at the knees.

He wore spiky blond hair that fully exposed his lavish facial tattoos, and he had a huge diamond-encrusted pendant dangling around his neck.

The rapper and singer did not seem to get further than the curb, but walked barefoot.

He was approached by a videographer while he was tinkering with his car, but he seemed more than happy to explain his situation after police were called to his home days earlier after he accused his ex-girlfriend Melanie of breaking into the house.

Carter seemed optimistic when he said he was “staying strong” despite “eight months of much turmoil.”

He clarified reports that he was currently in rehab, calling it an outpatient program focused on “aftercare” and its “triggers,” to ensure he doesn’t relapse after what he claimed to be “five years clean.”

As part of the program, he attended Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous meetings to show a judge that he meant it.

When the subject came up on his recent police visit, Aaron confirmed that he had called them to his home.

“She didn’t want to leave, she was trying to trigger me,” he claimed.

He also said that his nine-month-old son Prince was not in the house and that he did not see him during the altercation.

Carter claimed Martin would “break in through the back window, just walk through the house” without his permission. “Personally, I feel like I deserve a better girl,” he added, saying he needed someone more in line with his “Southern” values.

“Now it’s time to focus on being single, focus on my aftercare, focus on my son,” he continued.

However, he explained that his son was currently living with Martin’s mother, as Martin had lost custody.

Aaron, who fought for custody with Melanie earlier this year, claimed he initially lost custody “just because I own guns,” though he said he’d be willing to give them up if it meant giving him custody of Prince. would receive.

He added that Melanie lost custody after he did, leaving her mother to take care of the young child.

“Unfortunately, it looks like it’s going to be a Johnny Depp/Amber Heard 2.0,” he said, folding his arms while explaining that he would be suing Martin for “character insult” over her claim that he had multiple of her ribs.

“It almost ruined my career, so I had no choice but to sue her,” he added.

Martin initially posted medical records that appeared to indicate that at least one rib was broken, but she subsequently withdrew her claim on social media.

Near the end of the interview, Carter made a strange yell at Johnny Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez.

“I’m just going to get this out. Camille if you hear this message please help me give me a call and find a way to contact me personally and I would love to talk to you. I know you can help me win this because I have the facts. It’s a win-win,” he said.

The videographer closed the chat by asking if Martin had even substantial money to win in a libel suit.

“You can’t get blood from a stone. That’s not the point. The point is the career,” he said.

Earlier this month, Aaron said he and Melanie had reunited, but had broken up again somewhere nearby when he called the police at his home.

She was led out of the house by officers, although she was not arrested at the time. ‘

In an Instagram video posted after the visit, Aaron claimed that Melanie had stolen several luxury items from his home.

“The police were called last night, Melanie had to return my watch,” he explained. “She ended up taking my Louis Vuitton bag that I’ve been traveling with for 12 years.”

He added, “The police forced her to give me back my Rolex watch and I told her she could keep my $20,000 fur coat I bought in Utah.”

He also claimed that she took the engagement ring he initially gave her, along with expensive Dolce & Gabbana shoes, which he said were worth thousands of dollars.

Raising his middle finger at the camera, he added angrily, “So damn Melanie, I deserve a better wife and I’ll find one.

“She told me last night when she was here, she says, ‘Well, I’m going to fuck a 90-day betrothed man.” hmm. Partying at 2am. Why isn’t she with Prince the way she should be?’