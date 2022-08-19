Aaron Carter says he is five years sober and should no longer be viewed as a ‘train wreck’

Aaron Carter has spoken out against being portrayed as a washed-up drug addict despite turning his life around for the better and marking five years sober.

The former teen heartthrob, 34, revealed his fury about his problematic public image in an exclusive interview with DailyMail.com, saying he believes his recovery has been ignored and that he should no longer be viewed as a ‘train wreck’.

The singer also shared revelations about his complicated relationship with his family, including his older brother, former Backstreet Boys star Nick, 42, and the mother of his young son.

Carter found fame as a child star in the late 1990s and early 2000s, but his transition into adolescence and adulthood saw him fall into a ‘huffing’ addiction and be hit with a $7.8million tax bill that left him broke.

But the one-time star said he is now in a much better place and is currently making a musical comeback with his tour that is generating ‘millions of dollars.’

‘I realized that I was killing myself and everything was being destroyed around me from it,’ Carter told DailyMail.com.

Aaron Carter opened up about overcoming drug addiction in an exclusive interview with DailyMail.com

The former teen heartthrob, whose older brother is former Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter (left) 42, had a promising career a child before it was derailed by his battles with substance abuse and legal troubles as he transitioned into adulthood

‘I was lying to the world and myself. Everybody deserves a second chance. I have not committed any crazy crimes.

‘I am not how some people try to paint me. If somebody wants to call me a train wreck, well I’ve been a train that’s been wrecked multiple times and derailed by many different things.

‘But I rebuild, get on the tracks and keep going.’

He added that knowing there are ‘so many reasons to be here, to live,’ keeps him motivated in fighting his addiction.

Carter said he got hooked on ‘huffing’ and ‘dusting’, a form of inhalant abuse involving canned aerosol chemicals, which the American Addiction Centers (AAC) say causes ‘an immediate rush of euphoria as well as possible hallucinations and delusions.’

Carter admitted his use was so severe he suffered seizures.

AAC experts warn excessive huffing can lead to ‘sudden sniffing death’ by causing fatal heart failure – even the first time it is tried.

In 2019 Carter appeared on TV series The Doctors where a urine test came back positive for marijuana, ‘extended opiates’ and benzodiazepine – which he was taking to treat his multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia and acute anxiety.

Today, Carter insists that he has no opiate issues, has quit smoking weed, and is not an excessive alcohol drinker.

The singer has previously revealed his sister Leslie, who died from an overdose in 2012, was the one who introduced him to huffing.

Despite his battles with substance abuse and legal troubles documented in the media over the years, Carter is adamant that he is ‘not a victim, but a soldier’, and admits he resents his public image as a troubled former star.

Carter first found fame as a teen pop star in the early 2000s, with hits such as ‘I want Candy,’ and ‘Aaron’s Party’ (Pictured in 1998)

Carter dated several high-profile celebrities at the height of his career, including fellow teen stars Hillary Duff and Lindsay Lohan

Aaron Carter, pictured performing at Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club in Las Vegas, Nevada in February, is currently on tour

Carter complained that the public is not interested in his ‘success story’ or in giving him ‘a fair shake’, and questioned why singer Demi Lovato’s recovery from an overdose has been celebrated, while his success in getting clean is ignored.

‘Of course if Demi Lovato accidentally overdoses on opiates, then the next day she is on the cover of Women’s Fitness,’ he said.

‘The media doesn’t want to treat me like that. They want to villainize me.

‘I am coming up on five years being clean and the media doesn’t pay as much attention to it as they should, because I am the living testament to ‘you can do it’.

‘There is a lot of things I have to change,’ he added.

However, Carter admitted that his struggle with trying to rehabilitate his image has only taught him how to block out the hate and criticism.

Carter landed in legal trouble in 2017 when he was arrested for a DUI and possession of marijuana in Clarkesville, Georgia

‘I am 35 this year and this is one of the biggest growth learning lessons years I’ve ever had. I am getting off social media, not paying attention to negativity,’ he said.

‘If someone truly thinks I am down and out, you don’t kick them when you are down.

‘I am done letting it happen. I am not going to let the world push me around like that no more.’

Carter, who is enjoying a sold-out nationwide tour, said: ‘Even to this day there are questions as to why I was destroying my life.

‘I do not have the answers, but the one thing I do have is the ability to survive and the brains and means to do so.’

Carter also thanked his brother for getting him into his first rehab stint.

‘The first person who brought me to rehab [at] the Betty Ford Center and paid for it was Nick,’ he said. ‘And I love you for that Nick. It took me a while to get right but I have got it figured out.’

The Floridian, who has sold over 70 million albums, says his daily battle to stay clean is fueled by a desire to be the best father to his infant son Prince, who was born last year.

‘My son is going to see everything I do and I want him to be proud of his father. I want the world to be proud of me how I turned my life around, accept my flaws and show humility,’ he said.

Since January 2020 Carter had an on again, off again relationship with one-time fiancée Melanie Martin, who gave birth to their son Prince in November 2021. He confirmed the two have now parted ways

Both parents have accused each other of abuse and requested custody of Prince. Carter now says Martin is a ‘great mother’ and that he will ‘always care for her’ despite ending their relationship

‘I am just a person, I am not anything super special.

‘I am a great dad and a great lover. Treat me with kindness.’

Since January 2020 Carter had an on again, off again relationship with one-time fiancée Melanie Martin, who gave birth to their son in November 2021. He confirmed that the two are no longer in a relationship and have ended their romance for good.

‘I love her very much. Right now we cannot be together. It is a touchy situation.

‘I wish there were things done differently on both of our parts. I wish her nothing but the best.

‘We don’t work but we have a child and that is why it’s important.

‘I will always care for her. She is the mother of my child and I am not going to sit here and allow myself to ever bash her, no matter what has happened.

‘I will not divulge the things she has done that have not been so kind. The best thing I can do now is put it into my music and be a great dad. I know she is a great mother.’

Both parents have accused each other of abuse and requested custody of Prince.

In February, Carter filed for custody of his son and a petition for protection against Martin at the Antelope Valley Courthouse in Los Angeles County.

Carter petitioned the court for full legal and physical custody of the couple’s son.

In a court filing he accused his ex of ’emotional distress, anguish, shoving, & scratching’, and claimed she used the threat of suicide to abuse him ’emotionally’.

The 34-year-old told DailyMail.com he believes everyone ‘deserves a second chance’ and that he wants the public to appreciate how he has turned his life around

Carter complained that the public is not interested in his ‘success story’ and questioned why singer Demi Lovato’s recovery from an overdose has been celebrated, while his has been ignored

The following month, Martin requested a restraining order against Carter claiming he punched her breaking three of her ribs. Martin included medical records that indicate at least one of her ribs was broken.

But just a few days later she posted on social media retracting her claims.

‘I’ve had a bad time with post pardom [postpartum] depression. Aaron never hit me I was angry because I mad[e] a mistake a bad one. And we were arguing A LOT because he was trying to break up with me for what I did,’ she wrote.

In May the pair reportedly started therapy. Carter denies any abuse and claims the pair are moving towards peace.

‘We are in a very different place than we were then. We were and still are new parents dealing with the world while also trying to navigate our own relationship,’ he said.

‘One of the many downsides of fame is having to deal with your personal problems publicly. Right now both of our priorities are putting our issues to the side and trying to build a new and better foundation for our child.’

Carter also has a complicated relationship with his brother Nick and his sisters, who he says have not met their nephew.

Carter claims their years of estrangement was caused by them ‘infantilizing’ him.

‘One of the things I tell them is stop worrying about me. Worry about yourself.

‘If somebody, who is in recovery, makes the decision to relapse you cannot stop them.

‘I am closer to 40 than 20. Enough is enough.

‘My sister Angel is always: ‘I am so worried’. But are you? If you were worried you would show up to my house.

‘I told them ‘you cannot infantilize me. You cannot treat me like a little child and baby.’

Carter credited his older brother (pictured together at the Billboard Music Awards in 2000) for putting him through his first rehab stint

Aaron Carter attends Project Angel Food’s 2017 Angel Awards at Project Angel Food in LA on August 19, 2017

‘There were times when my three sisters, when I turned 18 and got millions of dollars, were hanging out with me, because I had the money,’ he said. ‘Then when I go broke and lose it all, where are they?

‘That upsets me a lot.’

But Carter added that he is ‘absolutely’ hopeful for resolution.

‘It takes two to tango. I have reached out many times and they treat me the way that Michael Jackson’s brothers treated him. It’s sad.

‘It is like I’m appreciated more when I am failing than when I’m succeeding.

‘I am a father. I am a success story. And I am going to continue to be that whether anyone chooses to see it or not. If they don’t then I am going to shove it in your face, because I am a good person to look at as an inspiration on how to keep pushing on and never giving up.

‘I am never going to stop doing this.’

Carter promised more concerts for his live tour and said that he has a new album in the works with long term writing partner and manager Lake Street Louie.