Aaron Carter ‘back in rehab to fight triggers’ but DENIES relapsing after five years of sobriety

Aaron Carter denies that he recently relapsed into sobriety after five years.

Despite claims he is still clean, the 34-year-old revealed in an interview with the american sun that he recently began a month-long outpatient rehabilitation program at Lionrock Recovery to combat his “triggers.”

In the extended chat, the former star added that he has reunited with ex Melanie Martin, but the couple have no custody of their son, who is being looked after by court order by Martin’s mother.

Back on track: Aaron Carter is back in rehab for the fifth time, despite not having relapsed, on an outpatient program to address his ‘triggers’ so he can regain custody of his son, he told to The Sun (Seen in February)

“I haven’t had any relapses or anything, it’s just that the triggers are big for me right now [and] I want my son back,” Aaron said.

Carter is in treatment for the fifth time to address those triggers, help mend his relationship, reduce his marijuana habit, and hopefully regain custody of son Prince.

About his past drug use, the singer-songwriter said he “screwed up his brain by ‘sniffing dust bottles and getting over 100 attacks’.

“I have a medical marijuana license to grow up to 99 plants per year. But I threw away all that stuff, I sold everything, got rid of all my plants and species that I grew,” he explained. ‘And I was never even told I had to do that by DCFS [Department of Children and Family Services] or by the state of California.”

“They never took my guns, they never took my prescription drugs,” Carter added.

Carter revealed that in his abstinence rehabilitation program, he works with a variety of modalities, group therapy, individual counseling, parenting, and domestic violence.

“It’s new to be a parent, but it’s actually become a lot of fun and exciting and it’s given me a new chapter in my life. It was great,” he said.

Carter and Martin, who have been in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2020, lost custody of their 10-month-old child after a series of domestic abuse allegations.

Improving himself: Carter revealed that in his abstinence program he works with a variety of modalities, group therapy, individual counseling, parenting and domestic violence courses

In February, Carter filed custody of his son and a petition for protection against Martin at the Antelope Valley Courthouse in Los Angeles County.

Carter applied to the court for full legal and physical custody of the couple’s son.

In a lawsuit, he accused his ex of “emotional terror, fear, pushing and scratching,” claiming she used the threat of suicide to “emotionally abuse” him.

The following month, Martin filed for a restraining order against Carter for hitting her and breaking three of her ribs. Martin added medical records indicating that at least one of her ribs was broken.

But just days later, she posted on social media to retract her claims.

‘I want my son back. That’s the headline there, I want my son back,” he told The Sun. “Being a father is the most important thing to me,” he said. “Just being domesticated and civilized and growing up and taking care of my responsibilities.”

In August, Aaron spoke exclusively to DailyMail.com about being portrayed as a drug addict washed up, despite changing his life for the better.

Carter rose to fame as a child star in the late 1990s and early 2000s, but during his transition into adolescence and adulthood, he fell into a “huffing” addiction and was hit by a $7.8 million tax bill that put him out of business.

‘Everyone deserves a second chance. I have not committed any crazy crimes,” he said at the time. ‘I’m not how some people try to paint me. If anyone wants to call me a train wreck, well, I’ve been a train wrecked and derailed multiple times by many different things.

“But I’ll rebuild, get out on the track and keep going.”

He added that knowing there are “so many reasons to be here, to be alive” keeps him motivated to fight his addiction.

Despite his substance abuse battles and legal issues documented in the media over the years, Carter is adamant that he is “not a victim, but a soldier,” admitting that he hates his public image as a troubled former star.

Carter complained that the public isn’t interested in his “success story” or giving him “a fair chance,” and wondered why singer Demi Lovato’s recovery from an overdose is celebrated while his success with clean is ignored.

“Of course, if Demi Lovato accidentally overdoses on opiates, she’ll be on the cover of Women’s Fitness the next day,” he said.

“The media don’t want to treat me like that. They want to rogue me. I’m going to be clean for five years and the media doesn’t pay as much attention to it as it should because I’m living proof of ‘you can do it’.

“There are many things I need to change,” he added.

The Floridian, who has sold more than 70 million albums, says his daily struggle to stay clean is fueled by a desire to be the best father to his son Prince, who was born last year.

“My son is going to see everything I do and I want him to be proud of his father. I want the world to be proud of me for changing my life, accepting my flaws and showing humility,” Carter told DailyMail.com.