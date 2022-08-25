WhatsNew2Day
A$AP Rocky steps out solo while heading to a recording studio in New York

Entertainment
By Merry

A$AP Rocky Gets Out Solo While Entering a New York Recording Studio… After Pleading Not Guilty to Los Angeles Gun Charges

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com

Published: 06:14, 25 August 2022 | Updated: 06:14, 25 August 2022

Rapper A$AP Rocky put his legal troubles aside and hit the road Wednesday night to make new music.

The 33-year-old rapper (born Rakim Athelaston Mayers) was spotted on his way to a recording studio.

He was not seen with his romantic partner Rihanna, who gave birth to their first child in late May.

ASAP: Rapper A$AP Rocky put his legal troubles aside and hit the road Wednesday night to make new music

The rapper walked out in a black Givenchy tank top with a black and white chain around his neck.

He also wore diamond earrings, a diamond watch and rings on the way to the studio.

The rapper completed his look with black pants and black shoes as he walked into the studio.

Rocky's look: The rapper went out wearing a black Givenchy tank top with a black and white chain dangling around his neck

The outing comes just days after he pleaded not guilty to firearms charges following a November 2021 altercation in Hollywood.

Prosecutors allege that the rapper pulled out a gun and fired twice at a former friend, Terell Ephron, during the incident.

He pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and ordered his return to court on Nov. 2.

Not Guilty: The outing comes just days after he pleaded not guilty to firearms charges, following a November 2021 altercation in Hollywood

Los Angeles Superior Court Victoria B. Wilson ordered the rapper to stay away from Ephron, a fellow rapper whose stage name is ASAP Relli.

He was a member with Rocky in the ASAP Mob rap group that started in Harlem in 2006.

The rapper and two other men fled after firing the gun, police said.

Stay Away: Los Angeles Superior Court Victoria B. Wilson ordered the rapper to stay away from Ephron, a fellow rapper whose stage name is ASAP Relli

The two-time Grammy Award nominee was first arrested in the Los Angeles International Airport incident on April 20.

He returned from a vacation with partner Rihanna, 34, and was released on bail the same day.

A member of the Harlem hip-hop collective A$AP Mob, A$AP Rocky first made his mark in music with the single ‘Peso’ in 2011. His 2013 debut album ‘Long. Live. A$AP,” went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, as did its 2015 follow-up, “At. Long. Last. A$AP.’

Arrested: The two-time Grammy Award nominee was first arrested in the Los Angeles International Airport incident on April 20

