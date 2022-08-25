A$AP Rocky steps out solo while heading to a recording studio in New York

<!–

Rapper A$AP Rocky put his legal troubles aside and hit the road Wednesday night to make new music.

The 33-year-old rapper (born Rakim Athelaston Mayers) was spotted on his way to a recording studio.

He was not seen with his romantic partner Rihanna, who gave birth to their first child in late May.

The rapper walked out in a black Givenchy tank top with a black and white chain around his neck.

He also wore diamond earrings, a diamond watch and rings on the way to the studio.

The rapper completed his look with black pants and black shoes as he walked into the studio.

The outing comes just days after he pleaded not guilty to firearms charges following a November 2021 altercation in Hollywood.

Prosecutors allege that the rapper pulled out a gun and fired twice at a former friend, Terell Ephron, during the incident.

He pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and ordered his return to court on Nov. 2.

Los Angeles Superior Court Victoria B. Wilson ordered the rapper to stay away from Ephron, a fellow rapper whose stage name is ASAP Relli.

He was a member with Rocky in the ASAP Mob rap group that started in Harlem in 2006.

The rapper and two other men fled after firing the gun, police said.

The two-time Grammy Award nominee was first arrested in the Los Angeles International Airport incident on April 20.

He returned from a vacation with partner Rihanna, 34, and was released on bail the same day.

A member of the Harlem hip-hop collective A$AP Mob, A$AP Rocky first made his mark in music with the single ‘Peso’ in 2011. His 2013 debut album ‘Long. Live. A$AP,” went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, as did its 2015 follow-up, “At. Long. Last. A$AP.’