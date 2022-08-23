A$AP Rocky steps out in pink hoodie and camouflage pants in New York City after pleading not guilty

A$AP Rocky stepped out in New York City on Monday in a pink hoodie and jungle camo pants, after pleading not guilty to a firearms assault in Los Angeles earlier this month.

The 33-year-old rapper, real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers, also wore a white Supreme T-shirt and black and white sneakers as he headed to a late recording session.

A$AP Rocky wore a red cap, silver necklace and watch and spoke on a cell phone while walking on a sidewalk.

The rapper made his not guilty plea last week following a 2021 showdown in Hollywood.

Prosecutors charged him with pulling a gun and shooting twice at a former friend during an altercation in Hollywood in November 2021.

He pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and ordered his return to court on Nov. 2.

Los Angeles Superior Court Victoria B. Wilson ordered the rapper to stay away from former boyfriend, fellow rapper Terell Ephron, whose stage name is ASAP Relli and who, along with Rocky, was a member of the ASAP Mob rap group that started in Harlem in 2006.

Mayers and two other men fled after he fired the gun, police said.

The two-time Grammy Award nominee was first arrested in the Los Angeles International Airport incident on April 20, after vacationing with partner Rihanna, 34, and was released on bail the same day.

A member of the Harlem hip-hop collective A$AP Mob, A$AP Rocky first made his mark in music with the single ‘Peso’ in 2011. His 2013 debut album ‘Long. Live. A$AP,” went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, as did its 2015 follow-up, “At. Long. Last. A$AP.’

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had a son in May.

Both have become known for fashion trendsetter as well as for their music.

Rihanna and the rapper were first linked in 2013 after he opened up to her Diamonds World Tour.

Mayers is charged with two felonies involving a semi-automatic firearm and faces up to four years in prison on each charge if convicted.

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon decided the charges were serious enough to push for a felony, rather than a misdemeanor, which would have meant only a maximum of one year in prison for each count.

“Firing a gun in a public place is a serious crime that could have had tragic consequences not only for the person targeted, but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” Gascon said after announcing the indictment.

“My office has conducted a thorough investigation, not the evidence in this case, and determined that the addition of a special charge of firearms was justified.”

Prosecutors say Mayers pointed the gun at Ephron during the altercation and then fired it twice at him, injuring his hand.

Ephron also recently filed a civil lawsuit in LA against Mayers in which his attorneys say Mayers “pulled out a gun and purposely pointed it at (Ephron) and fired several shots.”

Adding that Ephron “feared for his life,” the suit says Ephron was “hit by projectile/fragments” causing him injuries that required medical attention.