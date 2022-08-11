A$AP Rocky is charged with assault and assault by former boyfriend who claims the rapper shot him

A$AP Rocky’s high school friend Terell Ephron, aka A$AP Relli, stepped forward when the man was reportedly shot in November rolling stone.

The former member of the rappers group plans to file a civil suit against the 33-year-old F**kin’ Problems rapper, who has not been charged.

Prior to Rocky’s trial on August 17, Ephron publicly claims that he was “lured to an obscure location in downtown Hollywood” “to discuss a disagreement between the two of them,” according to a statement Ephron’s attorneys provided to the outlet. .

Gruesome allegations: A$AP Rocky’s high school best friend Terell Ephron, aka A$AP Relli, stepped forward when the man was allegedly shot in November, according to Rolling Stone; seen in 2021

His lawyers, Jamal Tooson and Brian Hurwitz, also allege that the talent manager suffered “minor injuries to his left hand” after the shooting.

Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, was arrested on April 20 for assault with a deadly weapon and charged with approaching a man he knew on the street before firing several shots at him.

One of the bullets allegedly hit the victim’s left hand and he later sought medical attention.

After the shooting, Mayers and two other men, who reportedly walked with him, fled.

Allegations: Former rapper group member plans to file civil suit against 33-year-old F**kin’ Problems rapper, who has not been charged (pictured July 2022)

Although police were able to obtain footage of the alleged shooting, they were unable to locate the weapon in question during last week’s raid on his Los Angeles home, where multiple weapons were found, sources told TMZ in April.

Police were able to determine at the scene that the weapons in Mayer’s home were not those used in the shooting, as the caliber of the weapons did not match the shell casings found at the crime scene, the website said.

After running the serial numbers, the police reportedly determined that all of the guns in Mayer’s home had been obtained legally and did not take any of the guns to the station.

Rocky was arrested over the incident moments after landing at LAX with his then-pregnant singer Rihanna after enjoying a getaway to Barbados.

Chilling: Ahead of the date of Rocky’s trial on August 17, Ephron publicly claims that he was “lured to an obscure location in downtown Hollywood” “to discuss a disagreement between the two,” according to a statement released provided to the outlet by Ephron’s attorneys; seen in june

At the time, the performer paid a $550,000 bail and was spotted leaving prison.

The LAPD issued a statement saying that officers “worked diligently” to identify the suspect(s) involved and investigate the shooting.

If convicted, Mayers could face up to one year in prison, a $1,000 fine and probation for a felony, under the California Penal Code. If charged with a felony conviction for a deadly weapon, Mayers could spend up to four years in state prison, be fined up to $10,000 and face mandatory probation.

Last week’s incident is not Mayers’ first run-in with the law.

The rapper was arrested in Sweden in 2019 after a fight broke out in the street between his entourage and two men.

Mayers was convicted of assault, given a suspended jail term and ordered to pay more than $1,000 in damages. He is reported to have spent a month in prison before his sentence was handed down.

The Los Angeles Police Department issued a statement earlier this year confirming Mayers’ arrest

The performer, who grew up in the Harlem borough of New York City, was also charged with attempted murder when he was 16.

Mayers, who started selling drugs in his youth, was reportedly bullied by an older man. He went to the alleged bully’s house to confront him and eventually shot him.

“He tried to approach me in front of some ladies. And I was small. He was a little older than me,” Mayers said two years ago, describing the incident on… Untold Stories of Hip Hop.

The teen, who carried a gun for protection, said he thought the alleged bully was reaching for a weapon. He claimed he never intended to shoot the man.

“I’m just starting to let go,” Mayers said of the confrontation. ‘I didn’t want to hit him. They hit me with attempted murder first, then it kept falling off.’

Mayers was arrested shortly after the shooting and spent time in the city’s notorious prison on Rikers Island. However, due to his age and the nature of the incident, the charges of attempted murder were lowered.