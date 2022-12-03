AAMI Park, Victoria Golf Course to open as fan venues for Socceroos’ World Cup clash

Irvine’s signed Socceroos shirt hangs framed on a wall in the club areas, where current players and families gather to watch the Socceroos against Argentina in a 16-game knockout round at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Jackson Irvine and Milos Degenek celebrate the victory. Credit:Getty Irvine spent a number of years at the club before moving up to the representative level. His shirt reminds the 270 players of what they can achieve with their small club, founded in 1988 by Timorese refugees. Irvine has started all three games for the Socceroos as a midfielder and is expected to start the game against Argentina. Endeavor United president Victor Lemos said the club was proud to have a player in the world’s biggest football tournament and planned to hold a viewing party on Sunday morning.

Jackson Irvine’s Socceroos jersey is proudly displayed at Endeavor United Football Club. “We show that jersey to everyone who comes here because it’s one of us,” Lemos said on Friday. “We have 15 or 16 junior teams and we always tell the kids that this is what can happen to you, if you keep working on your skills and show up every practice – it gives them a push to stay in the game.” The 29-year-old spent around three years at Endeavor United and then went on to play for a number of other clubs before earning a junior contract with Scottish giants Celtic in 2010, kicking off his professional career. “This is where I grew up and learned the most about the game and had some very central friendship groups,” Irvine told WeAreTeam11 in 2017.

“It was a great place to play and you had that sense of community in the clubrooms after games or training – just everyone together.” Carlos Retre, Irvine’s coach at Endeavor United, said Irvine’s talent was noticed early on. Retre’s son, Paulo, also played in the side and has also built a successful professional career in the A-League where he currently plays with Sydney FC. “His understanding of the game, even as a young boy, was unparalleled,” Retre said on Friday.

“You could tell he was going somewhere. Loading “We had a very good team from home and we didn’t lose many games. I’m proud of what he’s done, but it’s all credit to him, it’s all up to the individual and how hard they work.” The Socceroos start as underdogs against Argentina with living legend Lionel Messi. But Retre said the team had shown it could hold its own with anyone. “You have to keep dreaming,” he said.