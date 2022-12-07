AACTA Awards: Rebel Wilson takes a savage swipe at Andrew Hornery over outing saga

<!–

Rebel Wilson took a brutal swipe at the gossip columnist who threatened to brand her gay at the 2022 AACTA Awards in Sydney on Wednesday.

The comedian, 42, had viewers squirming in their seats as she made a thinly veiled reference to Sydney Morning Herald journalist Andrew Hornery as she introduced nominees on stage.

Hornery clashed with Wilson earlier this year after he threatened to make public the “scoop” that Rebel was dating girlfriend Ramona Agruma, forcing the actress to come out.

Rebel Wilson, 42, (pictured) took a brutal swipe at the gossip columnist who threatened to label her as gay at the 2022 AACTA Awards in Sydney on Wednesday

During her speech, Rebel wryly said, “Big things have happened in my life this year, like big changes. I switched from dairy to soy. I thought I should tell you now and jump into the Sydney Morning Herald.’

Rebel publicly announced her romance with girlfriend Ramona Agruma in an Instagram post on June 10, sharing a photo of the pair cozying up.

Shortly after her Instagram post, it was revealed that Rebel went public with her relationship and her sexuality to get a story out of the The Sydney Morning Herald after the Australian newspaper threatened to ‘out’ her.

The paper’s gossip columnist Andrew Hornery then accused the actress of “staring” at his scoop by speaking out on her own terms.