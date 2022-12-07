AACTA Awards: MasterChef Australia judge Melissa Leong wears a see-through dress

<!–

MasterChef Australia judge Melissa Leong stole the spotlight when she arrived at the AACTA Awards in Sydney on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old cookbook editor sparkled in a see-through Macgraw floor-length dress with gold embroidery.

Her sheer dress was layered over a black Jets one-piece swimsuit, allowing Melissa to reveal a lavish glimpse of skin on the red carpet.

She completed her look with a black YSL handbag, Jimmy Choo pumps and jewelery from Shannakian Fine Jewellery.

As for makeup, the reality TV star amped up her eyes with a bold liner and sculpted her cheekbones with bronzer.

Melissa later shared a photo of herself at the event on Instagram on Wednesday night, writing in the caption, “Glamour is an illusion created by many people and heaps of spandex.”

“I loved this look, probably my most daring outfit on the red carpet, but I felt pretty amazing so f*ck it,” she declared.

Melissa attended the AACTA Awards with fellow MasterChef judges Andy Allen and Jock Zonfrillo.

The trio had plenty to celebrate at the ceremony when MasterChef accepted the trophy for Best Reality Program.

MasterChef concluded its Fans & Favorites season in July as a ratings triumph.

Billie McKay’s winner announcement had an audience of 875,000 viewers in five cities and the episode attracted a total of 755,000, an average of 815,000.

The cooking show doubled Big Brother’s viewership on Seven (363,000) and also beat Nine’s Australian Ninja Warrior: Record Breakers (448,000).