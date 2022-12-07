AACTA Awards 2022: Home and Away’s Sarah Roberts flashes her wedding ring after split rumours

<!–

Rumors recently circulated that her marriage to her husband of three years, James Stewart, is on the rocks.

But Home and Away star Sarah Roberts put a stop to speculation about impending divorce when she proudly showed off her wedding ring on the red carpet at the AACTA Awards in Sydney on Wednesday.

The brunette beauty was radiant as she showed up to the prestigious event in a dazzling white feather dress.

She accessorized the dress with a gold handbag and a pair of earrings.

The actress shone in a luminous makeup palette and wore her long locks down and draped over one shoulder.

Earlier this month, Sarah’s partner and former Home and Away co-star James also shut down rumors of trouble in paradise when he wished his wife a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday baby,” he wrote on his Instagram page alongside her Dec. 4 portrait.

Later, Sarah replied to the post, suggesting the pair were still together.

“Thanks for tearing it up with me on the dance floor last night… such a cute birthday baby,” she wrote afterwards.

Rumors swirled after Patrick, who married Sarah in 2019, was notably absent from the premiere of his wife’s latest film, Wog Boys Forever, on Thursday night in Melbourne.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Stewart was “nowhere to be seen on the red carpet” and Stewart no longer follows her on Instagram.

However, Roberts’ agent denied claims of a split and the actress still wore her wedding ring at the event.

Patrick, 46, and Sarah, 37, got engaged in November 2018.

He had proposed to her at a restaurant where they first met last year.

They married in July 2019 at Luttrellstown Castle near Dublin.

Patrick shares his daughter with ex Jessica Marais, whom he met on the set of Packed to the Rafters in 2009.