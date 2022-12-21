AAA, DOT warns Americans as inclement weather plagues holiday travel

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — It’s starting to feel a lot like Christmas as holiday travelers begin to hit the roads and the skies.

“Our primary focus is making sure everyone is safe,” said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Buttigieg says harsh winter weather can make it harder to get where you’re going.

“We certainly see indications that many of the hubs will be affected, starting in the Midwest,” Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg recommends flyers have a plan and check to see if their airline allows free last-minute changes.

“A lot of the airlines are from what we’re seeing here doing the right thing and letting passengers do that for free,” Buttigieg said.

And delays won’t just be at the airports, as more Americans will hit the road.

“If you plan to hit the road, say on Friday, consider leaving a day early,” said AAA spokesperson Aixa Diaz.

Holiday History: A Look at the Local Connections of an Iconic Christmas Poem That Shaped Our Image of Santa Claus



AAA estimates that more than 100 million people will drive during the holidays, while seven million people will take to the skies.

They say it’s important to stay flexible this time of year, especially when bad weather tries to ruin your plans.

“You don’t want to be on the road when it’s freezing or snowing or raining heavily,” Diaz said. “Prepare to be stuck in traffic for longer than usual.”

AAA recommends those who insist on heading out during a storm take proper precautions, drive slowly, and prepare an emergency kit of blankets, food, and water.