A24 Horror Movies Ranked From Worst to Best

16.X (2022)

A full decade passed before horror author Ti West felt the inspiration to return to his favorite genre on the big screen. Maybe that’s why in his first collaboration with A24, he made a whole trilogy of nightmares starring Mia Goth. X is the first of the three, and perhaps the most directly provocative. Set in the 1970s in the Texas sticks (via New Zealand), this film unashamedly invites comparisons to the paterfamilias of slasher films, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974).

However, X has more on his mind than the splatter or filth implied by the title (although the young people foolishly leaving the safety of riotous civilization here are aspiring porn filmmakers). With subjects as lurid and inescapable as a billboard in the San Fernando Valley circa ’75, X tempting viewers to enter what is actually a surprisingly poignant rumination about age, death, and the fleeting heaven of the flesh. West then turns those interruptions into hell next to his muse, Mrs. Goth. We suspect this entry would be higher on the list too, if not for what the pair made next… – DC

15. It Comes at Night (2017)

The exact nature, origin and spread of the grisly infectious disease tearing society apart in It comes at night is never examined in depth; the film is not interested in exploring the end of the world on an epic scale. Instead, it affects a very small, very anxious group of people — two families including Joel Edgerton, Christopher Abbott, Riley Keough and Carmen Ejogo in their dwindling ranks — who are doing their best to stay alive and stay healthy.

In that sense, the title of the film (and to some extent the way it was marketed) is somewhat misleading. What comes at night is not a raging horde of flesh-eating walking corpses, but rather the cold, insidious effect of fear, sadness, and mistrust. These two invisible threats are eating away at what is left of our civilized selves.

Director Trey Edward Shults (Waves) spares nothing and no one in this grim fable; by the time it reaches its inconsolably bleak ending, the cumulative effect of this quiet, bare-bones film is devastating. – DK

14. Highlight (2018)

You could argue that each of the five feature films directed by Argentine filmmaker Gaspar Noe, including controversial titles like I’m alone, irreversibleand Enter the void, has somehow been a horror movie. Noe’s films are often filled with nihilism, despair, and existential dread, depicting even the act of sex as an often violent invasion rather than an expression of love.