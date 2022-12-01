A young woman recalls her horrific drink-spiking experience on a night out with friends in Cairns

<!–

A young woman has described the terrifying moment when she passed out after her drink was spiked on a night out.

Caitie Howarth was enjoying the nightlife in Cairns with friends on Saturday when she passed out at 9pm, leading to a ‘drowsy’ ordeal that lasted for three days.

Ms Howarth, who is in her 20s, said she had little recollection of the incident but remembers suddenly feeling incapacitated.

‘I wasn’t functioning well. I couldn’t really use my legs… so [my friends] half carried me [to the ambulance] while I was trying to walk,” she said 7News.

“It was pretty scary, I just didn’t really know what happened,” she said. “I still woke up in the city, surrounded by everyone. And then I have these little flashes of memory.”

She said she was in and out of consciousness for the next five hours and was grateful to be surrounded by friends the entire time.

Her friends told her she sent messages saying she wasn’t feeling well, but she doesn’t remember writing the lyrics.

Ms Howarth was taken to an ambulance and later woke up in hospital ‘very dizzy’.

On Sunday she said she was sleepy all day and on Monday she felt shaky and couldn’t relax.

She slept for 13 hours but still felt like a zombie and it wasn’t until Wednesday that her symptoms cleared up.

The single woman claimed it wasn’t alcohol that knocked her out, as she hadn’t been drinking much.

Ms Howarth went to a social media group in Cairns to warn others about the dangers of drinking.

“I can’t imagine what would have happened to me if I was alone. Be very careful… Don’t think you are safe just because you are with friends, because I was, and it still happened,” she wrote.