A young entrepreneur’s desperate struggle to save Jesse’s Shop in Dunnington Reserve, Coogee

A 12-year-old entrepreneur has embarked on a desperate battle to prevent his beloved stall from closing.

Jesse Lane is the friendly face behind Jesse’s Shop in Dunnington Reserve in the beachfront Sydney suburb of Coogee.

Open on weekends and during school holidays, the stall is a one-stop shop for locals selling everything from cold drinks, mineral water and ice blocks to dog treats, sunscreen and Aeroguard.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Australian Skin Cancer Foundation.

But not all residents agree with a number of complaints to Randwick Council, calling for his business to close.

Jesse hopes to save his booth and has collected nearly 4,000 signatures so far. He has also submitted a formal proposal to the council.

‘It’s nice to chat with people. Some regulars come by,” the Bronte Public School Year Six student told Radio 2GB host Jim Wilson.

“I’m there every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends and holidays, unless it’s raining.”

Jesse’s Shop has been around for a number of years, having started out as an ‘honesty box’ of spices.

The stall originally started in the front of his house before one of his regulars suggested he make more money by moving it to a beach sanctuary down the road.

“He’s the one who ran the whole thing,” Jesse’s mother Catherine Tiney explained.

She has spoken to some local residents who want to close the stall.

“One wondered if it was right at his age to have a commercial venture like this and that sets an unrealistic expectation,” said Ms. Tiney.

“But it’s so much better with him in the park than with his brother on the Xbox all day.”

“The point is, everyone knows Jesse, so he comes home to tell us about the conversations he’s had with everyone. It’s a big part of why he enjoys it.”

Open from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM on weekends and school holidays

Ms. Tiney hopes Jesse saves his booth and admits that the congregation has been great in their dealings thus far.

“I’d like everyone to be on board,” she said.

How can we make it work for everyone? Jesse has compromised by shortening his hours.’

Regulars have joined Jesse in his fight to save his booth.

“It’s so refreshing to see a kid his age showing initiative and interacting with the community,” Coogee resident Melissa Archer told the Daily Telegraph.

“He brightens people’s days.”

“That doesn’t encourage future generations to think outside the box and try,” she said.

Not everyone is on board with the stall selling a variety of cold drinks as well as dog treats

Randwick Council first became aware of what it called a “mini-supermarket” late last year.

“While we admire the young man’s innovation and entrepreneurial spirit, there are restrictions on commercial activity in public parks,” a spokeswoman told the Daily Mail Australia.

“We have received a number of complaints from people who are concerned about the precedent of commercialization of the park and the safety and well-being of a young boy dealing and handling money in a public place.

“The Council has taken a very sensitive approach to the boy’s age and in recent months we have spoken with the boy and his parents to remind them of the restrictions in place.

“Nevertheless, the practice has continued and we have now received a formal application from the lad requesting permission to operate the booth. Municipal employees are assessing the application.’

The family will accept the decision if Jesse’s Shop closes.

“He had fun and learned a lot from it,” said Mrs. Tiney.