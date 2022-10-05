A woman who married a Maasai tribesman 30 years younger than her says she 'couldn't be happier'

A woman who moved 9,000 miles away to marry a Maasai tribesman 30 years her junior has said she “couldn’t be happier,” despite strangers saying he’s “just with her for a green card’.

Deborah Babu, 60, of Sacramento, California, wasn’t expecting to fall in love when she met her current husband, Saitoty Babu, 30, in October 2017 while traveling in Tanzania with her daughter Royce, 30.

The couple stayed in touch, with Deborah flying back to Tanzania in December and accepting a marriage proposal from Saitoty.

After a Maasai wedding in June 2018 – a traditional ceremony – the couple had a legal marriage in July 2022 and were still hoping for a bigger Maasai celebration – bringing more family and tribesmen together.

Deborah – who now uses her Maasai name Nashipai – and lives with Saitoty and his family in Ubena, Tanzania, couldn’t be happier.

But despite their luck, Deborah said she’s been asked by strangers if she’s “adopted” him, adding: “Saitoty has been accused of being with me alone for a green card, which hurts because I know how few his desire is to be in America.’

Deborah Babu, 60, of Sacramento, California, who moved 9,000 miles away to marry a Maasai tribesman 30 years her junior has insisted she “couldn’t be happier” — despite strangers saying he’s “alone.” but with her is for a green card’

She met her now-husband as she and her daughter Royce were walking on a beach in Zanzibar, Tanazania, when they encountered two Maasai, including Saitoty, offering them souvenirs.

Deborah refused but asked if she could have a picture with them, as she had never met a Maasai and the couple started a conversation with Saitoty.

“We didn’t have any money with us, but I asked if we could take a picture because I’d never met a Maasai before,” she said.

“Looking back at that photo now, it looks like we were already in love.”

She didn’t expect to fall in love when she met her current husband Saitoty Babu (30) (left) in October 2017 while traveling in Tanzania with her daughter Royce (30).

Deborah she ‘couldn’t be happier’ and now believes that ‘the best things come from’ doing things that are ‘outside your comfort zone’

Saitoty asked Deborah to send him the photo and kept in touch after he got her number.

She added: ‘Saitoty asked me to send the photo to him and we kept in touch after he got my number and the next evening he came for a walk with my daughter and me.

“We talked for hours and discovered we had so much in common, like our sense of humor.”

The two bonded on a beach walk the next night, but Deborah couldn’t see it progressing due to the age difference.

After a Maasai wedding in June 2018 – a traditional ceremony – the couple was legally married in July 2022

On their last night in Zanzibar, Saitoty invited Deborah and Royce to a dance, but at the last minute she declined because she was tired.

“My daughter suddenly came in and told me Saitoty had come to our hotel,” she said.

“He was angry that I didn’t come and that I was leaving the next day. I told him he could keep in touch with me if he wanted to.’

Saitoty was there the next morning to say goodbye to Deborah.

Despite this, Saitoty followed her to her next destination in Tanzania and was upset when she had to leave two weeks later to go home.

They are still hoping for a bigger Maasai celebration – bringing more family and tribesmen together (pictured with Maasai tribesmen)

The couple became close, but Deborah did not see a romantic future due to their age difference.

“I was a happy single woman and it didn’t seem right to date someone 30 years younger,” she said.

But after Deborah left at the end of her trip to return to America, the couple kept in touch with daily phone calls.

The friends kept in touch and Saitoty called Deborah every day to check in and talk about her wanting to get married.

Now the couple live together in their own mud house in Tanzania in a boma – a family compound – and had a Maasai wedding in June 2018, followed by a legal ceremony in July this year.

“When I got back to California it was 12 hours apart, but Saitoty made sure he called me every day — even if there was a power outage, he’d find a way,” she said.

“My oldest daughter, Tiffany, 32, and son, Sherrick, 27, met him on FaceTime and loved him.

“They had no problem with the age difference and told me if I was happy I should go for it.”

After Deborah’s kids encouraged her to “go for it” if he made her happy, she flew to Saitoty in late December 2017 and said “yes” when he got down on one knee after they reunited.

“I went to his family and they gave me the name Nashipai,” she said.

Deborah, a retired police officer, said she never expected to find a man and “marry someone so much younger.”

Now the couple live together in their own mud house in Tanzania in a boma – a family compound – and had a Maasai wedding in June 2018, followed by a legal ceremony in July this year.

“We cook on fire and have no running water,” she said.

‘We are currently building a lodge and we even need to build our own ladders.

“Saitoty had never eaten ice cream or fish before he met me.”

Deborah, a retired police officer, said: ‘I never expected to find a man and marry someone so much younger than me, but he is the nicest and most caring man.

Deborah – who now uses her Maasai name Nashipai – and lives with Saitoty and his family in Ubena, Tanzania, couldn’t be happier

“When he first started marrying me, I thought he was crazy.

“But my kids and family told me not to worry about the age difference because I’d been alone long enough and deserved to be happy.

‘It’s a very different life here in Tanzania, but I’m happy.

“People ask if I adopted him or if I’m his grandmother, which can upset Saitoty. We just like to focus on ourselves and our happiness.’

Saitoty, a rancher, said, “The first time I saw her, I felt like I had seen an angel.

“We laughed together and took a picture and she melted my heart. She is beautiful and kind and she supports me.

The two bonded on a beach walk the next night, but Deborah couldn’t see it going further because of the age difference

“Having a wife is a big step for me. I am proud of our marriage.

“It really hurts me to see mean comments, but now I see other people with age differences and it helps us to just ignore what people are saying.

“Age is just a number and it doesn’t hold back the love and care I have for my wife.”

Despite both of their families supporting the relationship, the couple struggles with comments from strangers.

Originally, the couple was close, but Deborah didn’t see a romantic future because of their age difference

“People say horrible things, like saying that Saitoty is with me for a green card and that I’m like his grandmother,” she said.

“It’s painful but I know how happy I am about it and how untrue that is.

“He’s so funny and romantic and we’re exactly the same inside.

“As Saitoty told me when he persuaded me to marry him, age is just a number.

“He would do anything just to get me chocolate. He’s the nicest and most caring man I’ve ever met.’