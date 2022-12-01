If we could talk to our younger selves, what would we say, what advice would we give, and how would it feel?
Well, a woman has an idea after making an artificial intelligence chatbot of herself as a child by training it to learn what she was like based on a diary she wrote when she was young.
Creative coder Michelle Huang took source material from 10 years of submissions and combined it with the Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3 (GPT-3) OpenAI language model.
She told people on Twitter that she created the AI system so that she could “dialogue in real time” with her “inner child.”
Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3 is an autoregressive language model that uses deep learning to produce human-like text.
Developed by OpenAI, it requires a small amount of input information to generate large amounts of relevant and sophisticated machine-generated text.
The deep learning neural network is a model with more than 175 billion machine learning parameters.
By comparison, the largest trained language model before GPT-3 was Microsoft’s Turing NLG model, which had 10 billion parameters.
GPT-3 has been used to create poetry, stories, news reports and dialogues with only a small amount of source information that can be used to produce large amounts of text.
Overall, this was a very trippy but also strangely affirming/healing experience that I didn’t realize I had access to using real data from my past self, allowing me to connect with her in deeper + more tangible ways than I normal,” she tweeted.
The conversation with “younger michelle” reminded me of the parts of myself that have remained constant over the years, as well as the parts that I forgot or buried as life progressed. pure version of my own essence.’
She revealed that she kept diaries for more than 10 years of her life, writing about her “dreams, fears and secrets” almost every day.
“The content ranged from complaining about homework to dizziness I felt from talking to my crush. Some days were very mundane, others quite insightful,” Ms. Huang tweeted.
“After I wrote loads of diary entries and entered them into the model, I got working answers that were eerily similar to how I think I would have responded back then.”
Ms. Huang said she asked her younger self about her worldview before allowing the chatbot to reply with its own questions.
“This particular interaction was very similar to a normal text conversation — like texting my past self in real time, I felt like I was reaching through a time portal disguised as a chat box,” she wrote.
“I was also surprised how accurately the model predicted my current stated interest (after many iterations/trial and error) from decade-old diary entries, which left me wondering if perhaps this pathway had been seeded in my psyche long ago.”
Ms. Huang highlighted two key interactions that were most memorable.
“I told her she was loved, cared for and safe: the words my former self always wanted to hear,” she tweeted.
Ms. Huang told people on Twitter that she created the AI system so she could “have a dialogue in real time” with her “inner child”
“It felt like reaching into the past and giving her a giant hug, and I felt it flow back to the present.”
The other was when she prompted her younger self to write her a letter “to this day.”
“While reading this, I felt the spiral of rumination — the spirals I sometimes fall into when I feel shame or disappointment — melt away a bit,” said Ms. Huang.
“These interactions really illuminated the healing potential of this medium: being able to send love back to the past, but also being able to receive love back from a younger self.
“The stuckness that comes loose, finding closure with past guilt or stories we had about ourselves.”
She later shared a tutorial for other people to create their “inner child” chatbot using GPT-3 after getting a lot of interest in her AI experiment.
Anyone can use it, but it requires a lot of work, with a tutorial from Ms. Huang below.
‘Creative coder’ Michelle Huang shared a self study for other people to create their “inner child” chatbot using GPT-3 after receiving a lot of interest in her AI experiment.
Here it is…
Step 1: Collect some source material, this can range from diaries, personal stories, any kind of written content that showcases your personality/voice/values if you don’t have any diaries to refer to…don’t be afraid! archived chats should work just as well
Side Note — For those wanting to do this with diaries, I’ve taken photos + scanned some entries through an OCR app, but I’ve mostly spent hours typing due to my messy handwriting (unfortunately, this was one of the things that’s been constant since remained my youth)
Step 2: After you have some source material, go to the GPT-3 playground. This playground is basically where you can add your prompts + diary entries and set training parameters for your model
Side note — that you must have an open ai account as well as a payment method to run the model as a reference, I personally trained, my inner child used the da vinci model, the most powerful model on offer, about 2 cents per 1k tokens (about 750 words)
Step 3: Next, you’ll want to start creating prompts in the playground. I’ve referenced the open-ai docs, which I’ve linked below. Go to this website, scroll down to the subheading of the conversation and you will see. an example conversation prompt example
Side note — If you’re worried that your younger self will roast you and do more psychological damage than helpfulness, you can also adjust the tone/sentiment/attitude
Step 4: Add parameters I modified the temporary settings + increased the number of characters and used the da vinci model-002 to train (003 was not out yet at the time of writing). You can of course change based on your own needs, but these are the settings I used
Step 5: Hit send, and now you should be able to start the conversation with your younger self :) hope everyone has a nice time healing, communicating and learning from past versions + states of themselves
