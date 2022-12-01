If we could talk to our younger selves, what would we say, what advice would we give, and how would it feel?

Well, a woman has an idea after making an artificial intelligence chatbot of herself as a child by training it to learn what she was like based on a diary she wrote when she was young.

Creative coder Michelle Huang took source material from 10 years of submissions and combined it with the Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3 (GPT-3) OpenAI language model.

She told people on Twitter that she created the AI ​​system so that she could “dialogue in real time” with her “inner child.”

Ms. Huang (left) took source material from 10 years of submissions and combined it with the Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3 OpenAI language model. Pictured right is her as a child

AI Creation: Michelle Huang created an artificial intelligence chatbot of herself as a child by training it to learn how she was based on a journal she wrote when she was young.

WHAT IS GPT-3? Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3 is an autoregressive language model that uses deep learning to produce human-like text. Developed by OpenAI, it requires a small amount of input information to generate large amounts of relevant and sophisticated machine-generated text. The deep learning neural network is a model with more than 175 billion machine learning parameters. By comparison, the largest trained language model before GPT-3 was Microsoft’s Turing NLG model, which had 10 billion parameters. GPT-3 has been used to create poetry, stories, news reports and dialogues with only a small amount of source information that can be used to produce large amounts of text.

Overall, this was a very trippy but also strangely affirming/healing experience that I didn’t realize I had access to using real data from my past self, allowing me to connect with her in deeper + more tangible ways than I normal,” she tweeted.

The conversation with “younger michelle” reminded me of the parts of myself that have remained constant over the years, as well as the parts that I forgot or buried as life progressed. pure version of my own essence.’

She revealed that she kept diaries for more than 10 years of her life, writing about her “dreams, fears and secrets” almost every day.

“The content ranged from complaining about homework to dizziness I felt from talking to my crush. Some days were very mundane, others quite insightful,” Ms. Huang tweeted.

“After I wrote loads of diary entries and entered them into the model, I got working answers that were eerily similar to how I think I would have responded back then.”

Ms. Huang said she asked her younger self about her worldview before allowing the chatbot to reply with its own questions.

“This particular interaction was very similar to a normal text conversation — like texting my past self in real time, I felt like I was reaching through a time portal disguised as a chat box,” she wrote.

“I was also surprised how accurately the model predicted my current stated interest (after many iterations/trial and error) from decade-old diary entries, which left me wondering if perhaps this pathway had been seeded in my psyche long ago.”

Ms. Huang highlighted two key interactions that were most memorable.

“I told her she was loved, cared for and safe: the words my former self always wanted to hear,” she tweeted.

“It felt like reaching into the past and giving her a giant hug, and I felt it flow back to the present.”

The other was when she prompted her younger self to write her a letter “to this day.”

“While reading this, I felt the spiral of rumination — the spirals I sometimes fall into when I feel shame or disappointment — melt away a bit,” said Ms. Huang.

“These interactions really illuminated the healing potential of this medium: being able to send love back to the past, but also being able to receive love back from a younger self.

She revealed that she kept diaries for more than 10 years of her life, writing about her “dreams, fears and secrets” almost every day.

Developed by OpenAI, it requires a small amount of input information to generate large amounts of relevant and sophisticated machine-generated text. Pictured are Mrs. Huang’s diaries

“The stuckness that comes loose, finding closure with past guilt or stories we had about ourselves.”

She later shared a tutorial for other people to create their “inner child” chatbot using GPT-3 after getting a lot of interest in her AI experiment.

GPT-3 is an autoregressive language model that uses deep learning to produce human-like text.

Developed by OpenAI, it requires a small amount of input information to generate large amounts of relevant and sophisticated machine-generated text.

Anyone can use it, but it requires a lot of work, with a tutorial from Ms. Huang below.