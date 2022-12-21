A woman from Victoria has shocked her neighbours and family with inflatable Christmas decorations

Her daughter is embarrassed by Santa and Rudolph’s huge inflatables

The mother, from Victoria, has two giant festive inflatable decorations in her house

Victoria, a mother and Christmas lover from Melton, has shocked her family and neighbors by putting up two giant inflatable Christmas decorations in front of her house.

Santa and Rudolph’s inflatables are so big that cars can’t drive in or out of the lot, so the devoted mom takes them down every morning and puts them back down every night.

Her embarrassed daughter posted a photo of the decorations online: “Sigh… my mom is crazy,” she said.

However, thousands of fellow Christmas lovers came to the mother’s defense.

“Your mom is crazy, okay… insanely cool,” said one woman.

Hundreds of people commented on the photo, asking where the decorations were bought and even if they could come to her house to see the inflatables.

The decorations have been purchased CostCobut similar inflatables can be found in Catch.com.authey range from $8 to $2,622.

To prevent the festive decorations from blowing away, mom mounts them to the carport with strong ropes and weights in the feet.

‘Go big or go home! I love it,” one woman commented on the post.

‘Insanely insanely in the Christmas mood. Go your mother,” wrote another.

“That might be the greatest Santa I’ve ever seen, hahahaha, I love her,” said another.

“My daughter would ask me to drive by every day,” another commented.

Fellow Christmas lovers were inspired to share their own extravagant Christmas inflatables. One mom shared her huge inflatable Christmas tree while another mom showed off their giant reindeer

Fellow Christmas lovers were inspired to share their own extravagant Christmas inflatables.

One mom shared her huge inflatable Christmas tree, another showed off their giant reindeer, and one woman has a collection of multiple inflatables.

The women said the decorations bring “great joy” to the children living on the streets.

A mother had a whole collection of fun Christmas inflatables in her garden

Another woman said the inflatables are a “nightmare” to hang.

“My partner burst out laughing as he literally showered me with the wind as he was blowing,” she said.

“We ended up throwing sandbags into the bottom and it’s nice and firm now and will stand upright even in high winds, although I wouldn’t recommend doing that to prevent tearing of material.”