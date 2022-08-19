A winter energy reckoning looms for the west

The writer is a professor of political economy at the University of Cambridge and author of ‘Disorder: Hard Times in the 21st Century’

Politicians around the world are increasingly desperate to contain the explosive effects of the energy crisis. In those parts of Asia, the Middle East and Africa that are already mired in multiple economic and political difficulties, the crisis is proving catastrophic.

Those importing liquefied natural gas now have to compete with European latecomers to the LNG market looking for an alternative to Russian pipeline gas. At the beginning of the summer, Pakistan was unable to complete a single LNG tender. In poor countries, much of the state’s resources go towards subsidizing energy consumption. At current prices, some can’t: Earlier this month, the Sri Lankan electricity company imposed a 264 percent increase on the country’s poorest energy consumers.

In Europe, governments want to ease the heavy pressure on households, energy-intensive and small businesses, while squeezing demand on rising prices, pleas to consume less and fears of the coming winter. Fiscally, this means state funding to reduce rising energy bills by subsidizing distributors, as in France, or transferring money to citizens to pay those bills, as in the UK.

What is not available anywhere is a quick means of increasing the physical energy supply. This crisis is not an unintended consequence of the pandemic or Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine. It has much deeper roots in two structural problems.

First, as unpalatable as this reality may be for climate and environmental reasons, global economic growth still requires fossil fuel production. Without more investment and exploration, it is unlikely that there will be sufficient supply to meet expected demand in the medium term. The current gas crisis has its origins in the China-induced increase in gas consumption in 2021. Demand grew so quickly that it was only available for European and Asian sourcing at very high prices. Meanwhile, the breather from rising oil prices will only materialize this year if economic data from China is not favourable. In the opinion of the International Energy Agency, it is quite possible that global oil production will be insufficient to meet demand as early as next year.

For much of the 2010s, the global economy thrived on the shale oil boom. Without US production more than doubling between 2010 and 2019, the world would have been stuck in a permanent oil crisis since 2005, when production of conventional crude oil — oil drilled without hydraulic fracturing or from tar sands — stagnated.

But US shale cannot grow at the same rate again. While the largest US shale oil formation — the Permian Basin in western Texas and southeastern New Mexico — is expected to hit record production next month, total US production is still more than 1 million barrels per day lower than in 2019. Even in the Permian, the daily production per well is decreasing.

More offshore drilling, of the kind opened in the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska by the Inflation Reduction Act, will require higher prices, or investors willing to pump in capital, regardless of the prospects for profit. The best geological prospects for a game-changer similar to what happened in the 2010s lie with the massive Bazhenov oil shale formation in Siberia. But Western sanctions mean the prospect of Western oil majors helping Russia technologically is a geopolitical dead end.

Second, there is little that can be done that would immediately accelerate the transition from fossil fuels. Britain’s planned micro-nuclear reactors will not be completed until the 2030s. To run electricity grids on solar and wind basis, technological breakthroughs in storage are needed. It is impossible to plan with any confidence what progress will be in 10 years, let alone next year. But precisely because an energy transition is essential to reduce the consumption of fossil fuels, large-scale blue-sky investments are necessary.

The only way forward is short-term realism, recognizing that there is no going back to cheap energy coupled with radical long-term ambition. Insight into geopolitical reality is also essential. The US remains the dominant power of the world by some distance. Its naval power guarantees open water for international trade. The world credit markets depend on dollars. But Washington does not have the power to direct China and India’s energy relations with Russia.

The coming winter will bring a reckoning. Western governments must either invoke economic woes on a scale that would test the fabric of democratic politics in any country, or face the fact that energy supplies limit the means with which Ukraine can be defended.