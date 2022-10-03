A white mother and a black father who had a baby with albinism say she has already faced racial abuse

An interracial couple have said their daughter, who has albinism, has been subjected to vile racial abuse because of the color of her skin.

Marwa Houma, 33, from Croydon, South London, who is white, shares daughter Julia-Marie with her civil partner Malcolm John, 60, who is of black Caribbean heritage.

Julia-Marie, now 15 months, was born with blonde hair, blue eyes and fair skin, and doctors later diagnosed her with albinism, a condition that affects one in 17,000 people.

Marwa said strangers struggle to believe Malcom is their daughter’s father and look at him as if he has ‘kidnapped’ the baby.

She added that their little girl has been subjected to horrific abuse because of her appearance.

Marwa Houma, 33, from Croydon, South London, who is white, shares daughter Julia-Marie with her civil partner Malcolm John, 60, who is of black Caribbean heritage

Julia Marie, now 15 months, was born with blonde hair, blue eyes and fair skin, and doctors later diagnosed her with albinism, a condition that affects one in 17,000 people

“Every time I take Julia outside, people don’t look at me because I’m light-skinned, but when they look at Malcolm with Julia, it’s like, ‘what is that man doing with that baby?'” she explained.

‘People were staring at him like he kidnapped the baby and I felt for him but he couldn’t express it.

‘As a parent, I have to be brave and fight for my daughter’s future. Our fear is that Julia would be bullied about her glasses and condition.

‘People need to know that you don’t have to be black to be racially abused. You can be white, have blonde hair and blue eyes and still be abused for the color of your skin.’

She continued: ‘We once had an incident at the hospital. She was six months old and crying so I said, “I’ll take her to the car and feed her and you can pick up the prescription”.

“But the lady at the pharmacy wouldn’t take Malcolm seriously. She said, ‘call the mother so I can confirm her date of birth’. She wouldn’t believe it was the father.

Marwa said her bubbly tot has faced vicious discrimination – especially when she steps out with her doting dad

When Julia-Marie was born last June, she was shocked by her extremely pale skin tone and piercing blue eyes, which didn’t match her parents’ features

Marwa found out her daughter had ‘OCA1’ which means she can get skin cancer if exposed to direct sun and has to wear glasses

‘He was shaking and he had to come all the way to the car park and say, “can you come upstairs and confirm Julia’s date of birth”.’

Marwa said her daughter had also been branded a ‘white monkey’ in a vile racist outburst, leading her to report a hate crime to the police and fear future reprisals.

What is albinism? People with albinism often have white or very light blond hair, although some have brown or ginger hair. The reduced amount of melanin can also cause eye problems because melanin is involved in the development of the retina. The 2 main types of albinism are: Oculocutaneous albinism (OCA) – the most common type, affecting the skin, hair and eyes

Ocular albinism (OA) – a rarer type that mainly affects the eyes Albinism is usually obvious from a baby’s appearance when they are born. Source: NHS

She added: ‘I stopped taking Julia out altogether. Enough of intimidation.’

Marwa, a stay-at-home mum, said she was surprised when she gave birth to Julia-Marie last June because her features were so different from hers and Malcolm’s.

She said: ‘She was born all white, pale with blonde hair and blue eyes. I was expecting a mixed race baby because her father is of black Caribbean heritage.

‘Her father just thought, “this is our baby”. Maybe he was in denial, but he had her in his arms and loved her from day one.’

Marwa said doctors and nurses at the hospital where Julia-Marie was born failed to detect that their daughter had albinism. She later slipped into postnatal depression.

The baby’s albinism was only discovered by her doctor two months later, who explained the dangers it could pose to her health in the future.

Marwa found out that her daughter had ‘OCA1’ which means she can get skin cancer if she is exposed to direct sun and has to wear glasses.

Marwa explained: ‘The GP told me that Julia needs to be fully protected from the sun or she will get skin cancer and she would need glasses as her vision will never be 100 per cent and there is no cure for albinism.

‘She also can’t open her eyes outside because of the bright light, she has photophobia [a fear of the light]. This is where my struggle started.’

Marwa said she had spent most of this year’s blisteringly hot summer indoors with Julia-Marie – ‘paranoid’ that the strong rays could harm her daughter

Albinism affects the production of melanin, which determines a person’s hair, eye and skin color and makes those with the condition particularly susceptible to sunlight

Albinism affects the production of melanin, which determines a person’s hair, eye and skin color and makes those with the condition particularly susceptible to sunlight.

Marwa spent most of this year’s blisteringly hot summer indoors with Julia-Marie, ‘paranoid’ that the strong rays could harm her daughter.

On the occasions they stepped out as a family, Marwa quickly noticed how Malcolm and Julia-Marie became targets of discrimination because of their differences.

Despite the struggles Julia-Marie faced in her early years, she has since had a successful baby modeling career that has attracted fans from all over the world.

Marwa now wants more people to be aware of the medical truths surrounding albinism – to crack down on the abuse many people experience with the condition every day.

She said: ‘Quite often these issues are swept under the carpet and people don’t often talk about it. This is a lack of knowledge.

‘I knew very little about it and so I struggled during my birth period. As a parent, we want to raise awareness of everything we’ve learned since Julia was born.

‘People need to understand what albinism is and the cause of the disorder. It is not contagious and it is not a disability.

‘In 2022 it is sad to say that discrimination still exists and not only white people can be racist. There is racism in every single race. We must stand up for our Julia.’