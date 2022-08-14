A week for reflection: Afghanistan a year on, and 75 years since partition

This article is an on-site version of our The Week Ahead newsletter. Sign Up here to get the newsletter straight to your inbox every Sunday

Hello and welcome to the work week.

There is a birthday almost every day of the year, but some have more historical significance than others, and this is one of those weeks.

Afghanistan has two anniversaries coming up. Friday is Independence Day, commemorating the signing of the Treaty of Rawalpindi in 1919, in which Britain gave Afghanistan self-determination over its foreign affairs. However, most will be more concerned about Monday, which will be a year since the Taliban regained control. The FT has produced a series of articles on how society and the economy have changed since the religious group returned to power 12 months ago, and they are worth reading.

This week also kicks off the 75th anniversary of the British withdrawal from the Indian subcontinent, marking the partition of India and Pakistan. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the historic Red Fort in Delhi, likely focusing on the problems in Kashmir, the country’s only Muslim-majority state.

For UK students, it’s all about the present as students in England, Wales and Northern Ireland receive the emails and envelopes on Thursday with their A-level and vocational exam results. The task of accepting and finding university places through the clearing process will then begin in earnest.

As with the Advanced Higher exam scores announced for Scottish students last week, A-level results are expected to be lower than last year, but likely higher than in pre-pandemic years. The examination body AQA has said that papers will be: more generously classified to reflect the return to normal test conditions. Perhaps you think the whole system of exams should be abolished? FT columnist turned teacher Lucy Kellaway looks at the pressures faced by schoolchildren and the problem of anxiety in schools.

Some events are happening more often this year, namely UK strikes. The summer of discontent in the UK will be marked this week by another national rail strike, exacerbated by a general strike in London’s public transport network. This Sunday, more than 1,900 workers will go on strike at Britain’s largest container port, Felixstowe, and we have one more week of the criminal lawyers’ strike at courts in England and Wales with no resolution in sight.

So how about good news? We’re about to take a major step forward — a giant leap, in fact — in NASA’s Artemis space program. The mission aims to land the first woman and ethnic minority astronaut on the moon, prepare for a prolonged lunar presence and be a stepping stone to send humans to Mars. NASA plans to livestream the transfer of the Artemis 1 rocket to the launch pad on Wednesday with the goal of completing the launch by the end of the month.

Economic data

Inflation monitors will be kept busy this week with updates from the EU, Japan and Canada, and on Wednesday the release of the latest Federal Open Market Committee meeting minutes may give some indication of the Fed’s willingness to tighten monetary policy.

It will also be a busy week for UK economic news with data on employment, inflation, productivity, retail sales, consumer confidence and house prices (is the market at a turning point?). All are likely to get comments on the state of UK plc.

businesses

Online merchants had a pretty good pandemic, largely because consumers had few other options when making purchases during the lockdowns. Now that travel restrictions have been lifted, it’s the service sector’s turn to take advantage, as recent results for airlines and hotel chains show. My colleague Brooke Masters explains.

This week we are reaching the end of the current reporting season with results from a number of retailers that are either purely online or have benefited greatly from e-commerce, most notably walmart on Tuesday, Target and Tencent a day later, and AO World on Thursday.

AO World is trying to shift its business model from revenue growth to building and maintaining margins. The problem for such retailers as we enter an economic slowdown is maintaining adequate sales demand.

Key economic and business reports

Here’s a more complete list of what to expect this week in terms of business reports and economic data.

Monday

Canada Monthly Manufacturing Survey Plus Wholesale Figures

China, July Retail Sales and Industrial Production Data

India, monthly trade statistics

Japan, monthly industrial production figures

Nigeria Monthly Inflation Data

UK, Rightmove house price index

US Federal Reserve Board of Governors Christopher Waller gives opening remarks for the 2022 Summer Workshop on Money, Banking, Payments and Finance organized by the Fed

Results: HelloFresh H1, Henkel H1, Phoenix Group H1, Saudi Aramco H1 financial statements (results and dividend announced on Sunday), westpac Q3 trading update

Tuesday

Australia, Minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia Policy Meeting in August

Colombia, Q2 GDP data

EU, international goods trade figures

Germany, ZEW survey on economic sentiment

UK, second quarter flash productivity estimate plus employment stats

US, July industrial production plus housing construction figures

Results: BHP Billiton for your information, Genuit Group H1, DIY store Q2, Pandora H1, soft line Q1 trading update, walmart Q2

Wednesday

Bulgaria, second quarter GDP flash data

Dubai International Airport world’s busiest for international passenger traffic, reports passenger traffic figures for the first half of the year

France, wheat harvest quality report

New Zealand, interest rate decision

UK, July Producer Price Index (PPI) data, plus Office for National Statistics (ONS) private housing rent data and house price index

US, Federal Open Market Committee releases minutes of its July meeting

Results: Balfour Beatty H1, Carlsberg H1, Cisco Systems Q4, Glanbia H1, Lowe’s Cos Q2, persimmon H1, Santos H1, Swiss life H1, Target Q2, Tencent Q2

Thursday

Canada, Consumer Price Index (CPI), July, plus industrial and commodity price indices

EU, July inflation figures

Results: AO World for your information, car shop Q2, Estee Lauder Q4, Geberit H1, hella for your information, Kohls Q2, marshals H1, Origin Energy for your information, Rank Group For your information

Friday

Canada Monthly Retail Figures

Germany, monthly PPI figures for industrial products

July CPI figures for Japan

UK, GfK Consumer Confidence Survey, US July Retail Sales Data and Monthly Trade Figures

Results: Deere & Company Q3, kingspan H1, Standard Sofa H1

World Events

Finally, here’s an overview of this week’s other events and milestones.

Monday

Afghanistan, first anniversary since the Taliban took power

France, Italy, Spain: Ascension Day public holiday

India, Independence Day celebration on the 75th anniversary of the end of British rule

Japan, 77th anniversary of the surrender of Japan and the end of World War II. Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga attend a memorial ceremony at Budokan Stadium in Tokyo.

UK, further industrial action by criminal lawyers in England and Wales, who have gone on strike over funding for legal aid. Also, more than 500 Unite members in Liverpool’s container ports will close their ballots to strike action in a dispute over wages and conditions.

Tuesday

Bahamas, leaders of the Caribbean countries meet for a two-day conference at the Baha Mar resort to discuss the region’s approach to Egypt’s COP27 climate talks in November

USA, the 45th anniversary of the death of Elvis Presley at his home in Memphis

Wednesday

Belgium, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg meets Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti in Brussels amid rising tensions between Kosovo and Serbia. A day later, Kurti has a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandr Vucic.

Indonesia National Day Independence Day

Norway, the country’s oil fund, one of the world’s largest funds, reports half-year results on Arendalsuka

US, Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks on Politics & Eggs at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics

Thursday

UK, A-Level and Vocational Examination Results — including the new T-Level Technical Qualifications — for school students in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Plus, about 40,000 members of the Rail Maritime and Transport (RMT), Unite and the Transport Salried Staffs Association (TSSA) unions to stage a national train strike over pay and layoffs.

US, NASA’s Space Launch System becomes rolled out to launch Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center for the Artemis 1 moon mission.

Friday

Montenegro, vote of no confidence expected over minority government led by Prime Minister Dritan Abazović after he Signed a controversial deal with the powerful Serbian Orthodox Church, opposed by human rights activists and pro-Western parties

UK, some 10,000 RMT union members employed by Transport for London, 400 Overground employees working at Arriva Rail London and more than 1,600 bus drivers, mainly in West London, will strike in separate disputes over jobs and pay. Welsh Water also imposes its first hose ban on: Pembrokeshire since 1976 due to dry weather conditions.

Saturday

Hungary National Day Celebrated with Fireworks on the Banks of the Danube River

The UK, the RMT, Unite and TSSA union members will hold another strike day on national railways over pay and layoff issues. In addition, a demonstration is planned in London calling for early general elections.

Sunday

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz begins a state visit to Canada

USA, Hawaii Statehood Day commemorating its founding as the 50th state admitted to the union in 1959

UK, Unite union members in Britain’s largest container port, Felixstowe, begin strike over wage dispute