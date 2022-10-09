A wee adventure: Friends travel from Scotland to Iran in 1999 blue Mazda

Three best friends have traveled across India on a rickshaw after making a 11,800-mile journey from Scotland to Iran in an old Mazda.

Daniel Patton, 22, and his best friends Joe Fisher and Callum Kitson, both 23, began the intrepid journey in July.

First they drove across Europe to Iran, but then devastating floods in Pakistan meant they could not reach India by car.

Then they caught a plane and completed the last 1,700 miles across India in a rickshaw powered by a lawnmower engine.

Day one: The friends set off on their epic journey from this Duncansby Head lighthouse in north-east Scotland in June

Time of their lives: The friends reached Iran where they spent three weeks traveling before flying to India

Traveling light: Once in India, friends traveled in this rickshaw (pictured), which was more basic even than the Mazda

Business graduate Daniel, who was born in Bristol and now lives in Auckland, New Zealand, said: ‘This has been an experience of a lifetime, we have learned about cultures we would never have known about.

“It has certainly been inconvenient. We had breakdowns, we had long waits at the borders and then the floods in Pakistan made us change our plans.

“But it’s been a massive adventure and we’ve seen a side of these countries that you wouldn’t see on the tourist trail.”

The trio originally charted an epic journey spanning 20 countries, from Duncansby Head lighthouse in north-east Scotland to Kanyakumari, in the far south of India.

To avoid air travel, in June 2022 they bought a blue 1999 Mazda without air conditioning for just £1,050.

Start of the adventure: The three friends in their trusty Mazda park up for the night at a campsite in John O’Groats

That holiday feeling: Daniel (in a colorful shirt) is pictured here driving through the Scottish Highlands

On the way out: The friends (pictured here in Europe) wanted to travel the entire journey by car

Deciding it was ‘completely unsuitable and perfect’, they had budgeted to spend around £18,000 over the duration of the trip on the car, fuel, food, accommodation, visas and repairs.

Calling themselves the Kiwis Don’t Fly rally team, they only had a GPS, three sleeping bags and seven pairs of boxer shorts each.

But when they reached Shiraz in Iran in August after two months on the road, devastating floods in neighboring Pakistan meant they could travel no further – and could not reach India by car.

However, determined not to give up on their dream, the men decided to change plans.

They drove back to Turkey, parked their car at Istanbul airport and flew to Kochi in southern India on September 8.

They then spent two grueling weeks rolling north through India in a 12-year-old rickshaw powered by the engine of a 55-horsepower lawnmower.

They then arrived at Jaisalmer or the Golden City in Rajasthan – their final destination – on 25 September.

Taking the high road: The trio toured through Salzburg, Austria (pictured) during their epic adventure

Nice place to spend the night: The friends parked at Cesky Krumlov, a town in the Czech Republic

Road of death: The friends even survived the ‘road of death’ in Turkey – considered one of the most dangerous roads in the world

Scotland to India: Many of their most memorable adventures were when they drove on dusty roads through Asia

Up and away: One of the most memorable sights for the adventurers was watching hot air balloons rise over Cappadocia in central Turkey

Epic Adventurer: Daniel (pictured at a market stall) takes a well-deserved break from driving and travelling

Daniel said: ‘When we got to Iran we realized we wouldn’t be able to travel through Pakistan to India because of the devastating floods.

‘When you travel like we did you really get immersed in the local communities and it was really heartbreaking to see what happened in Pakistan.’

After changing their plans and reaching India by air, the friends set off in their rickshaw from Kochi on 11 September and reached Jaisalmer in northern India on 25 September.

The friends added: ‘It’s a great way to see India and we’re so glad we did.

“We kept bouncing around, it was like a roller coaster, and somehow even more ridiculous than the Mazda.”

Daniel, Joe, an English teacher born in Croydon, south London, and Callum, a law student born in Poole, Dorset, who both live in Auckland, had decided to go on the adventure during lockdown.

Daniel added: ‘We just wanted to do something completely crazy and we wanted to do something beyond just backpacking around Europe.

The team participated in the Indian part of the event with The Adventurists, an organization that organizes events where participants raise money for charity

Tight spaces: The rickshaw was several notches smaller and more uncomfortable than the trusty blue Mazda of 1999

Last leg: The rickshaw powered by a lawnmower engine took them the last 1,700 miles across India

‘It’s a bit silly, but something we’ll always remember.’

In total, the friends have driven more than 11,800 miles on the road and traveled through 19 countries.

These include Great Britain, France, Belgium, Luxemburg, Germany, Czech Republic, Austria, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Albania, Greece, Macedonia, Turkey, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Iran and finally India.

Amazingly, their Mazda survived sweltering temperatures in the desert of Iran as well as grueling mountain roads up nearly 5,000 mi Mount Kazbegi, a dormant volcano in Georgia.

Daniel said: ‘We were very surprised at how well the car performed. From high altitudes to deserts in Iran.

Nice place with a view: Like the Mazda, the rickshaw was also put through its paces on the ambitious journey

How Now Brown Cow: This cow was no doubt wondering what was going on when it encountered the three in their rickshaw

‘It’s a 1999 Mazda that was past its expiry date, but it was just brilliant.

‘Not having air conditioning in Iran was definitely an experience, but it was better than we could have ever hoped for.

‘We wanted to do a ridiculous challenge and that was it, but it’s been great.’

The friends also managed to stick roughly to their budget.

In total they spent £18,000 – which includes around £2,500 on fuel, £2,600 on food, £800 on car services, £780 on visas and £4,000 spending money to cover laundry, data and, most importantly, fun and beer.

They saved the most on overnight accommodation as they slept under the stars in sleeping bags on any soft area they could find near their parked car.

And they documented their travel and fundraising efforts on TikTik at @kiwisdontfly.

For Daniel, the highlight of the trip was crossing the treacherous ‘death road’ in northeastern Turkey, dubbed the world’s most dangerous road, which stretches about 111 miles from the Black Sea to Askale in eastern Turkey.

‘It was just amazing, a road just made of gravel, it was extreme and not something you should be driving an old Mazda on. But that is precisely why we took on this challenge, he said.

“It was nothing like driving the M5 and the views were just breathtaking.”

When their plans to drive through Pakistan were scuppered, they decided to spend three weeks touring Iran, which Callum said was the nicest country they had been to.

He said: ‘Meeting people in Iran and Turkey was the highlight for me. Everyone was so hospitable and we were invited to drink tea from strangers.

‘People wanted to show us their cities. It was actually quite eye-opening.’

Joe, who quit his job as an English teacher to join the trip, loved seeing the hot air balloons in Cappadocia, Turkey.

He said: ‘We woke up around 4am to see it but it was just spectacular. It is truly surreal to see hundreds upon hundreds of hot air balloons floating through this beautiful backdrop.

“It’s something you almost have to see to believe.”

The Kiwis Don’t Fly rally team have also raised money for the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal and hope to continue raising awareness of that cause as well as the victims of the Pakistan floods.

They said: ‘When you see the world this way, you can’t help but feel connected to everyone. We hope to continue to raise money and awareness because what is happening in Ukraine and in Pakistan is just devastating.’

