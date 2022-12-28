A Victorian man dies in a tragic accident after a lawnmower flipped over, trapping him underneath

A Victorian man trying to mow his lawn was killed after the vehicle flipped over, trapping him underneath.

The 51-year-old man, from Murrumbeena, south-east Melbourne, was found unconscious on an embankment on Whittlesea-Kinglake Rd, Kinglake, at 3:45pm on December 27.

Police believe the lawnmower flipped over, throwing the driver out of his seat and trapping him under the four-wheeled machine.

A witness who found the man immediately called emergency services.

Paramedics arrived at the scene shortly before 3:55 p.m. but were unable to save the man and he died at the scene.

Police said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and will prepare a report for the coroner.

In November, WorkSafe Victoria issued a safety alert about the dangers of operating mowers on and around uneven terrain such as embankments, following the death of a gardener who lost his life while using a zero-turn mower.

The mower, which was not equipped with a rollover protection device, had rolled sideways down a 60-degree embankment approximately 6 feet long, trapping the gardener under the mower at the bottom.

Operators of ride-on mowers are at risk of serious injury and death if a mower tips over, as they can be thrown from the machine or crushed between the overturned mower and the ground.

To minimize the risks associated with a rollover of a ride-on mower, the alert urged operators to consider using a mower equipped with a Roll Over Protective Structure (ROPS) and seat belt and to ensure operators always wear your seat belt when the ROPS is working. secured in the upper position.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the Kinglake crash have been urged to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or make an anonymous report online.