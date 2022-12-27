A very Merry Christmas! Drinkers flock to bars and clubs dressed up to enjoy Boxing Day nights.

Advertisement

Partygoers were photographed last night in cities across Britain braving freezing temperatures to enjoy Boxing Day.

Revelers dressed in their festive clothing and costumes as they drank and partied on a cold winter night.

Temperatures dropped to around 3C to 4C in most areas last night, though most partygoers weren’t deterred by the weather.

Rain and hail battered Wigan overnight but couldn’t spoil their 44th annual Boxing Day fancy dress ball.

Two women enjoy Boxing Day in Liverpool as drunken Britons pour into bars and nightclubs yesterday despite rail strikes, cold weather and the cost of living crisis.

A young woman pictured taking a nap outdoors after a big party on Boxing Day in Wigan

Costumed revelers can be seen in Wigan on Boxing Day as characters from Phoenix Nights

Revelers took to bars and nightclubs to celebrate Boxing Day last night (Pictured: Liverpool nightclub partygoers)

The often wet and slightly chilly weather could not deter attendees from enjoying the festive holiday (two girls pictured enjoying Boxing Day in Leeds)

Three young women dressed as police officers while Mario and Woody from Toy Story are in the background.

Two revelers, one dressed as a cowboy and one dressed as a princess, on Boxing Day in Wigan

Revelers returned home and lounged against buildings and pavements after a night out at Wigan’s annual Boxing Day fancy dress night.

A couple of traffic cones ensured a woman was okay as she sat on the sidewalk, a man wearing a woman’s dress, Freddie Mercury style, was yelled at and pushed out of Popworld by another woman.

Several grabbed takeout to soak up the night before while waiting for taxis.

The partygoers dressed up in hilarious outfits and hit the strip of the nightclub.

Revelers at the Sensation nightclub in Liverpool were having a merry Christmas period as they partied last night

