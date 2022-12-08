The shocking story of how Britain secretly used torture in its war against Kenya’s anti-colonialist Mau Mau movement in the 1950s.

Between 1952 and 1960, Britain waged a vicious war in Kenya against the anti-colonial Mau Mau movement. It was an exceptionally bloody conflict, with atrocities committed on both sides.

For decades, many of the worst abuses were covered up by British colonial troops.

Bringing together survivor testimonials and expert analysis from British and Kenyan historians, this film for the first time tells a complete and detailed story of how Britain was involved in systematic torture – including accounts of murders, rapes and forced castrations.

A Very British Way of Torture is a film directed by Ed McGown and produced by Rob Newman.

The document archive comes from the UK National Archives.