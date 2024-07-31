A TV presenter gushes about his author and businesswoman wife in a heartwarming post – but can you guess who she is?

She is the producer of two weekly podcasts, co-founder of an exclusive prenatal class, and has received praise from her television host husband.

The mother of three started her prenatal classes, The Bump Class, with her sister, and launched a follow-up podcast as well as writing regularly for newspapers and magazines.

Following her harrowing experiences during pregnancy and childbirth, she campaigns for better pregnancy care and has spoken out about her own family experiences.

And to pay tribute to her, her husband, the broadcaster, posted this sweet tribute on Instagram on Thursday, writing: ‘How does my wife, Marina, become even more beautiful with age…?’

The doting husband has also revealed that despite his traveling style, his favorite activity is spending time with his wife of almost 20 years and their children.

Marina Fogle is more than just the wife of talk show host and environmentalist Ben Fogle, she is a successful author and businesswoman.

Along with her sister, Dr. Chiara Hunt, Marina promises to “support and get to know participants for eight weeks” with “honed parenting skills” as part of her Bump Class teaching.

The couple’s business venture was so successful that they published a book, The Bump Class: An Expert Guide to Pregnancy, Birth and Beyond, in 2016 and a podcast, The Parent Hood.

The sisters, originally from Austria, also host their own podcast, The Parent Hood, where they discuss motherhood, parenting and the importance of women taking care of themselves.

When she’s not running her business or writing for various publications, Marina enjoys spending time with her husband Ben and recently the couple have been enjoying the sauna they installed in their garden.

The businesswoman told The Times she had initially been against the extension to the Oxfordshire home but came around after reading about the health benefits, which include preventing heart disease.

The Fogle family are also keen horse riders and Marina regularly posts updates on her Instagram page, including snaps and videos of her daughter Iona’s rides.

The couple regularly share details of their family life, including meals, horseback riding and birthday parties.

Ben and his wife of 18 years met when they crossed paths while walking their dogs and married in 2006 before welcoming Ludo, Iona and Willlem, who all tragically died.

In 2009 they had a son named Ludovic and in 2011 a daughter named Iona.

However, it was not a bed of roses for the family, as Marina suffered a miscarriage in 2008 and, in 2014, her son Willem was stillborn.

The fierce maternity campaigner had previously expressed concern that since she began receiving maternity care more than 12 years ago, standards had become lower and women were worried about giving birth.

But she has urged parents who have gone through distressing times to communicate with each other and with their children to minimise the pain and has shared her own experience of doing so with her children.

The couple revealed how they went through therapy after their own tragedy, before deciding not to try for more children.

The environmentalist is no stranger to posting loved-up photos with his wife; earlier this month, the TV host posted an action shot of his wife leading some of their horses through a field.

Accompanying the snapshot she wrote: ‘I have competition for my affection @marina.fogle’