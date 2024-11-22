A tradie dad thought he had pulled a muscle… but doctors revealed it was much more sinister

What started as strange sensations in a trader’s right arm and hand has now led to a crushing diagnosis of a brain tumor and possible multiple sclerosis.

Lloyd Wells, a hard-working Victorian father, better known as ‘Chubbs’ to his family and friends, thought he had just suffered a tear while working on his roofing business.

But as the months passed, the symptoms recurred.

In late May, Wells had another episode in which he lost control of his right hand for a full minute.

That’s when Wells and his partner Talisa Vaughan decided to seek medical help.

Doctors discovered that Mr Wells’ symptoms were actually seizures and a CT scan revealed a lesion on his brain.

After a trip to the emergency department, Wells spent a week in the hospital undergoing multiple scans.

Eight weeks later, Wells and Vaughan met with a neurosurgeon who confirmed that the lesion was a grade 2 oligodendroglioma brain tumor.

Lloyd Wells thought he had pulled a muscle while working at his roofing business. Tragically he was diagnosed with a brain tumor (Mr Wells is pictured with his partner Talisa Vaughan and their son Bailey)

Mr Wells was told he could have 12 to 15 years to live and that the injury could also lead to multiple sclerosis (MS).

Wells underwent a five-hour surgery on August 12, and after waking up, it was clear that he had suffered significant side effects.

He had problems walking, talking and writing and his memory was also severely affected, as well as needing help with basic daily tasks.

Wells received intensive therapy including daily speech sessions, occupational therapy and physiotherapy for the next two weeks, and another three weeks in a rehabilitation center before she was able to return home to her partner and young son.

He was originally scheduled to begin radiation and chemotherapy, but was offered the opportunity to join a trial of a new drug called Voranigo.

The drug is approved in Australia, although it is not funded by the government, and has been shown to prevent tumor growth.

His family hopes this will allow Mr. Wells more time before radiation treatments are inevitable.

Unfortunately, the medication has the side effect of affecting Mr Wells’ ability to conceive naturally, so he and his partner are now considering IVF if they want to have another child.

Due to the tumor and the risk of seizures, Wells has not been able to work since May.

He is the main breadwinner for his family and Ms Vaughan has also had to take time off work to care for him.

Mrs Vaughan has also faced heartbreaking challenges, including two miscarriages.

To help ease the couple’s financial burden, Ms. Vaughan’s sister, Kristy, has created a GoFundMe page.

“Financial stress is an added strain at such an uncertain time, and any support would allow Lloyd and Talisa to focus on his treatment and recovery, with the hope that he will eventually return to his roofing business,” he wrote.

“They are incredibly grateful for any help during this ongoing battle.”

The fundraiser has raised just under $20,000 so far.