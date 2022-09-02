A toxic algal bloom is the likely cause

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



Thousands of dead fish and other marine life carcasses wash up in the San Francisco Bay Area, creating a foul odor. Experts point to an unprecedented “red tide” algal blooms as the most likely cause.

Abnormal numbers of dead crabs, bat rays, striped bass, white sturgeon and more have been spotted in the Bay Area over the past week, officials say, particularly at Lake Merritt in Oakland. The onset of fish die-offs may go back even further, as the harmful algal blooms have been spreading since late July.

The carcasses are troubling to environmental scientists as they represent a devastating loss to marine life. Experts also fear that the effects could worsen during the weekend’s expected heat wave, which could further increase harmful algal blooms.

What is a red tide? Why does it kill fish?

While many algal blooms are beneficial to ocean life, a “red tide” is a harmful algal bloom — which can produce potent, deadly toxins and/or cause the water’s oxygen to drop beyond the level needed to survive, notes the National Ocean Service. The current Bay Area boom was shaped by a microorganism called Heterosigma akashiwo.

“This species is associated with massive fish kills elsewhere,” Jon Rosenfield, a fisheries ecologist with the San Francisco Baykeeper environmental organization, told the Stockton Record, part of the US TODAY Network. “It is not known at this time whether the bloom causes a drop in dissolved oxygen … or produces a toxin that kills fish, or both.”

Algal blooms are not uncommon, but Rosenfield added that the Bay Area’s current red tide is “unprecedented in its spatial magnitude and duration.”

“Small, transient algal blooms around the margins of the bay are not uncommon. … But nothing of this magnitude has been reported in the bay before,” he said.

When Did the Bay Area’s Harmful Algal Bloom Start?

This harmful algal bloom was first seen in the Alameda Estuary, Eileen White, executive officer of the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board, told The Associated Press. White added that blooms have been spreading since late July.

Most algal blooms end after about a week. But a three-digit heatwave forecast for the coming Labor Day weekend could fuel the Bay Area boom even more, White said. “We don’t know when it will end,” she said.

White noted that treating the water for nutrients would cost billions of dollars. Water districts are currently funding studies to understand the effects of nutrients that have been present in the water since people settled in the area, she said. “The goal is to make the right regulations based on sound science.”

How many fish have died?

There’s no way of knowing the total number of fish that have died so far, Rosenfield said, noting that people see only a fraction of affected fish washed up dead on the bay’s shores.

Damon Tighe, a self-proclaimed citizen scientist, was one of those who monitored fish mortality in Lake Merritt. On Sunday, Tighe posted a map to show locations around the lake where fish had perished — as part of a project for naturalists, biologists and more to collect observations on iNaturalist, a social network of the California Academy of Sciences and National Geographic Society that used to share biodiversity observations worldwide.

Tighe estimates that more than 10,000 fish have died since August 28.

“I’ve never seen such a bad event,” he told the Stockton Record. “Everything is dying; gobies, bones, crabs, polychaete works, shrimps, everything.”

Harmful algal blooms become detectable along western Lake Erie

(c)2022 USA Today

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.