A total gem! The lavish superyacht inspired by a 128-carat diamond that has three ‘waterfall’ pools

It would be a jewel in the crown of any billionaire’s fleet.

Photos have been released of a superyacht inspired by the extremely rare 128-carat ‘Stella del Sud’ diamond – now owned by Cartier – found in Brazil in 1853. The superyacht is inspired by the rock and has a ‘decorative jewel’ feature on the sides created by a ‘spectacular side glass design connecting all decks’.

Features of the 110m Stella del Sud superyacht include a cinema, helipad and three ‘integrated pools’ that overlap to create a ‘waterfall effect’.

Features of the Stella del Sud superyacht include three ‘integrated pools’ that flow into each other to create a ‘waterfall effect’ (pictured)

The Italian studio behind the superyacht, Gabriele Teruzzi, describes it as a ‘glittering diamond’ with Art Deco accents.

The helipad can be found on the foredeck, which also features an ‘intimate’ lounge area with sunbeds and L-shaped sofas and a swimming pool.

As we go to the aft deck there is a 75 ft- (23 m) long open ‘beach area’. Spread over nearly 300 square meters, it is inspired by the Royal Palace of Caserta in Italy, the largest royal residence in the world.

Here you will find the pools with ‘waterfall effect’ and a waterfall function. The stern is designed over several split levels to create the feeling that the passengers in the interior of the ship are ‘looking directly at the sea’.

Both sides of the hull have doors that open to create two 30m2 terraces – one of which is pictured

On the 330 square foot sundeck there is a lounge area with a hot tub and an alfresco dining area.

And through doors on the side of the hull, two more outdoor spaces can be created. They open to form two terraces of 30 m², and there is a large tender garage towards the bow.

Sliding into the superyacht’s interior, the double-height main saloon is “inspired by the most modern and elegant penthouses”, with “large windows”, decorative panels that look like “beautiful peacock tails” and “rain effect” lighting.

There is a lounge area with an alfresco dining area on the 330 square meter sundeck (pictured)

Pictured is the hot tub on the sundeck. The design of the superyacht is intended to appeal to potential owners looking to host a ‘glamorous party’ or simply ‘relax with a drink’ on the high seas

The main deck is also home to a piano lounge and eight ‘VIP cabins’, four of which have ‘integrated terraces’.

Climb the spiral staircase to reach the upper aft deck, where you will find a dining area.

The owner’s suite is located on the bridge deck – it features “his and hers” bathrooms, both of which have jetted tubs and a salt wall.

The double-height main salon (pictured above) is ‘inspired by the most modern and elegant penthouses’

The main salon has ‘large windows’, decorative panels designed to look like ‘beautiful peacock tails’ and ‘rain effect’ lighting

The suite also has gold sculptures, ‘room-sized closets’ and an office ‘for taking care of all the necessary things while on vacation’. In addition, there is an aquarium built into the ceiling above the bed.

For a little pampering, passengers can make their way to the lower deck, which is complete with a wellness area with a beauty and massage room, gym, sauna and steam room.

It also features a multi-purpose room called the ‘Aqua Room’ which has a bar and large hot tub and is decorated in teak wood with gold details.

The cinema is now further down the bilge deck.

The owner’s suite pictured is on the bridge deck – it features “his and hers” bathrooms, both of which have whirlpool tubs and salt wall

There is an aquarium built into the ceiling above the bed in the owner’s suite

According to the designers, the overall layout is intended to appeal to potential owners who want to host a ‘glamorous party’ or simply ‘relax with a drink’ on the high seas.

Stella del Sud, currently a concept, isn’t the Gabriele Peruzzi studio’s first intriguing design – rather, it envisioned a superyacht with a towering perch that sits 125 ft (38 m) above the water.

For more information visit www.gabrieleteruzzi.com. Italian design agency NavalHead contributed to the technical engineering of Stella del Sud.