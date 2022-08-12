A top Wisconsin Republican fires the 2020 election researcher he hired
Wisconsin’s state-funded, 14-month investigation into the 2020 election ended on Friday when Robin Vos, Republican Speaker of the State Assembly, fired Michael J. Gableman, the conservative former state Supreme Court judge who conducted the investigation. led.
Under pressure from former President Donald J. Trump, Mr. Fox last year Mr. Gableman was hired to investigate the results, but the former prosecutor eventually turned against him when Mr. Fox refused to cherish the victory of Joseph R. Biden Jr. in the state.
The shooting was first reported by The Associated Press.
Gableman has become a major driver of conspiracy theories about the 2020 Wisconsin election and a leader of far-right Republicans’ efforts to undo the state’s presidential results — which legally cannot. His investigation found no evidence of widespread fraud in Wisconsin elections.
Until now, Mr. Fox had openly remained behind the investigation, which cost Wisconsin taxpayers $1.1 million, even as Mr. Gableman spread increasingly outlandish theories about the 2020 election. In March, the former prosecutor presented a report to state lawmakers that they should consider decertifying the election — a proposal that has no basis in state or federal law, but has nevertheless been passed by Mr. Trump and his most fervent supporters in the state.
While Mr. Vos resisted pressure on the decertification, Mr. Gableman continued to propagate false claims about the election. Last week, he backed Mr. Fox’s Trump-backed primary opponent, a far-right political neophyte named Adam Steen, who came within a few hundred votes of overthrowing Mr. Fox.
After his narrow win on Tuesday, Mr. Vos said at his election night party that Mr. Gableman was “an embarrassment to the state.”
In the days that followed, Mr. Vos defended his decision to start the Gableman investigation, but indicated that he would soon end it.
“There were issues with the 2020 election that we need to solve – all those things are real,” he said said on a conservative radio talk show in Milwaukee on Wednesday. “But somehow, as the investigation began to end, Judge Gableman decided it was more important to play for Donald Trump and play to the hilt of our party that thought we could destroy the election unconstitutionally than it was was receptive to his client, that was the legislature.”
Mr. Vos said in that interview that he gave Mr. Gableman “a very clear direction: ‘You can’t be involved in politics, you can’t go to meetings. We want you to be an independent voice.” And he broke that.”
But when Mr. Fox announced the appointment in June 2021, he did so at the Wisconsin Republican Party’s annual convention, and he did not publicly chastise Mr. Gableman when the former judge attended a political event with Mike Lindell, the director of MyPillow who funded many efforts to reverse the election, or when he appeared at campaign events with local Republican Party branches in Wisconsin.
Mr Vos and his spokeswoman did not respond to messages on Friday. Mr Gableman’s spokesman Zak Niemierowicz said he resigned from Mr Gableman’s investigation last month. Mr Gableman did not respond to messages.