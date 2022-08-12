Wisconsin’s state-funded, 14-month investigation into the 2020 election ended on Friday when Robin Vos, Republican Speaker of the State Assembly, fired Michael J. Gableman, the conservative former state Supreme Court judge who conducted the investigation. led.

Under pressure from former President Donald J. Trump, Mr. Fox last year Mr. Gableman was hired to investigate the results, but the former prosecutor eventually turned against him when Mr. Fox refused to cherish the victory of Joseph R. Biden Jr. in the state.

The shooting was first reported by The Associated Press.

Gableman has become a major driver of conspiracy theories about the 2020 Wisconsin election and a leader of far-right Republicans’ efforts to undo the state’s presidential results — which legally cannot. His investigation found no evidence of widespread fraud in Wisconsin elections.