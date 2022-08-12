A top Wisconsin Republican fires the 2020 election researcher he hired

At an election night party after his narrow win on Tuesday, Mr. Fox said Mr. Gableman was “an embarrassment to the state.”

In the days that followed, Mr. Vos defended his decision to start the Gableman investigation, but indicated that he would soon end it.

“There were issues with the 2020 election that we need to solve – all those things are real,” he said said on a conservative radio talk show in Milwaukee on Wednesday. “But somehow, as the investigation began to end, Judge Gableman decided it was more important to play for Donald Trump and play to the hilt of our party that thought we could destroy the election unconstitutionally than it was was receptive to his client, that was the legislature.”

Mr. Vos said in that interview that he gave Mr. Gableman “a very clear direction: ‘You can’t be involved in politics, you can’t go to meetings. We want you to be an independent voice.” And he broke that.”

But when Mr. Vos announced the appointment in June 2021, he did so at the Wisconsin Republican Party’s annual convention. And he did not publicly rebuke Gableman when the former judge attended a political event with Mike Lindell, the executive director of MyPillow who has funded many efforts to reverse the election, or when he appeared at campaign events featuring local Republican Party branches.

Mr Vos and his spokeswoman did not respond to messages on Friday. Mr Gableman’s spokesman, Zak Niemierowicz, said he resigned from the investigation last month. Mr Gableman did not respond to messages.