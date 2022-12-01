A timeline of the anti-Beijing protests in pictures

Some protests also erupted in closed-off areas Guangdongthe southern production center. October: Bridge of Resistance Peng Lifa with his banners on the Beijing flyover in October. Credit:Twitter On October 13, before the start of the CCP National Party Congress in Beijingthe forum for Xi’s reappointment to a third term, protester Peng Lifa stretched a banner over the Sitong Bridge calling for Xi to be removed from power. “Students strike, workers strike, depose dictator and state thief Xi Jinping,” read one of the banners. The other read: “We want to eat, not do coronavirus tests; reform, not the Cultural Revolution. We want freedom, not lockdowns; elections, not rulers. We want dignity, not lies. Be citizens, not enslaved people.”

November 15: Marching in the street People take to the streets in Guangzhou in anger during a rare demonstration against the Chinese government, captured on mobile phone video. Credit:Twitter/@DanielOlimac On November 15, residents of Canton took to the streets to protest against a prolonged lockdown and food shortages. Some protesters even tore down fences and barricades erected to keep them in their housing complexes and were met by the riot police (in PPE). November 22: Discontent factory worker Security personnel assault a man during a protest at a Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou. Credit: AP

On November 22, workers at a Foxconn iPhone factory suffered Zhengzhou began protesting under tight restrictions after nearly a month to quell a COVID outbreak. By morning, a full-blown brawl between workers and security guards was seen on social media. Workers were isolated, forced to live on Spartan meals and cry out for medicine when they got sick. The company said they were protesting wages. November 25: Urumqi fire helps disperse protests In this image from a video, firefighters spray water on a fire in a residential building in Urumqi in western China’s Xinjiang region. Credit:AP A fire has broken out in an apartment building in the northwestern city Urumqi, where some people have been trapped for four months, killing 10 residents and injuring nine others. That sparked street protests and a deluge of angry questions online about whether firefighters or people trying to escape were blocked by locked doors or other restrictions. Residents gather on Middle Urumqi Rd, Shanghai to mourn the victims of a fire in Urumqi town, Xinjiang. Credit:AP

Police detained a protester on a street in Shanghai on Sunday. Credit:AP The BBC said its journalist Ed Lawrence was arrested, handcuffed and beaten while covering the protests. He was later released. Chinese authorities disputed the story, but video of the incident had already been circulated. On Wednesday, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said he had summoned the Chinese envoy over the incident. In response, Ambassador Zheng Zeguang issued a statement saying normal law enforcement procedures had been followed and reports that Lawrence had been arrested and beaten were false. BBC journalist Ed Lawrence was arrested while covering the Shanghai protests. Credit:Screenshots/Twitter About 2,000 students at Xi’s alma mater, Tsinghua University Beijing, rallied to demand a relaxation of antivirus controls, according to social media posts. Students shouted “freedom of speech!” and sang the Internationala socialist anthem. November 28: Protests spread to Hong Kong and abroad

Students in Hong Kong chant “resist dictatorship” while others hold blank paper during a vigil for victims of Monday’s Urumqi fire. Credit: AP In Hong Kong, dozens of protesters gathered in the central business district, the scene of sometimes violent anti-government demonstrations in 2019. University students took part in the protests with blank sheets of paper – a nod to China’s censorship laws – while some chanted “against dictatorship”, laid flowers and lit candles. Around the world, foreign dissidents and students organized small-scale vigils and demonstrations in London, Paris, Tokyo, Washington, Kuala Lumpur, Sydney, Melbourne and other cities. A sign with Chinese President Xi Jinping hangs at the Chinese embassy in London. Credit:AP By then, the White House had weighed in, saying the US believed it would be difficult for China to “control this virus through their zero-COVID strategy,” adding that “everyone has the right to protest peacefully here in the United States and around the world. This also applies to the PRC.”

UN Human Rights Office spokesman Jeremy Laurence urged Chinese authorities to “respond to protests in accordance with international human rights laws and standards”. November 29: Authorities warn of crackdown Late Tuesday evening, the Central Committee issued the first official government response to four days of unrest across the country. Loading It warned it would crack down on protesters who disrupt social order, signaling its readiness to use more violence to stop open disagreements over its COVID policies.