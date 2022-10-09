‘A time bomb’: Anger rising in a hot spot of Iran protests

SULIMANIYAH, Iraq (AP) — Sharo, a 35-year-old university graduate, grew up under a repressive system and never thought she would hear words of open rebellion out loud. Now she sings slogans like “Death to the dictator!” with a rage she didn’t know she had as she joins protests calling for the overthrow of the land’s rulers.

Sharo said that after three weeks of protests sparked by the death of a young woman in the custody of the feared morality police, anger against authorities is only growing despite a bloody crackdown that left dozens dead and hundreds in custody.

“The situation here is tense and unstable,” she said, referring to the town of Sanandaj in the predominantly Kurdish home district of the same name in northwestern Iran, one of the hotspots of the protests.

“We’re just waiting for something to happen, like a time bomb,” she told The Associated Press via the Telegram messenger service.

The anti-government protests in Sanandaj, 500 kilometers from the capital, are a microcosm of the leaderless protests that have ravaged Iran.

Led largely by women and youth, they have evolved from spontaneous mass rallies in central areas to scattered demonstrations in residential areas, schools and universities as activists try to evade increasingly brutal crackdowns.

Tensions rose again in Sanandaj on Saturday after human rights monitors said two protesters had been shot dead and several injured following a resumption of demonstrations. Residents said there was a heavy security presence in the city, with constant patrols and security personnel stationed in the main streets.

The Associated Press spoke to six female activists in Sanandaj who said repression tactics, including beatings, arrests, live ammunition use and internet outages, sometimes make it difficult to maintain momentum. Yet protests continue, along with other manifestations of civil disobedience such as commercial strikes and drivers honking at security forces.

The activists in the city spoke on the condition that their full names be withheld for fear of reprisals by the Iranian authorities. Their reports were confirmed by three human rights monitors.

THE FUNERAL

Three weeks ago, news of the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the vice squad in Tehran quickly spread across her home province of Kurdistan, of which Sanandaj is the capital. The response was swift in the impoverished and historically marginalized area.

While the funeral was underway on Sept. 17 in the town of Saqqez in Amini, protesters were already filling Sanandaj’s main street, activists said.

People of all ages attended and began chanting slogans that would be repeated in cities across Iran: “Woman. To live. Freedom.”

The Amini family was under government pressure to bury Mahsa quickly before a critical mass of protesters had formed, said Afsanah, a 38-year-old clothing designer from Saqqez. She was at the funeral that day and followed the crowd from the cemetery to the town square.

Rozan, a 32-year-old housewife, did not know Amini personally. But when she learned that the young woman had died in the custody of the vice squad in Tehran and had been arrested for violating the Islamic Republic’s hijab rules, she felt compelled to take to the streets that day.

“The same thing happened to me,” she said. In 2013, like Amini, she ventured into the capital with a friend when she was detained by the vice squad because her abaya, or loose-fitting robes that go with the mandatory dress code, were too short. She was taken to the same facility where Amini later died, and fingerprinted and had to sign a plea of ​​guilt.

“It could have been me,” she said. In the years that followed, Rozan, a former nurse, was fired from the local government health department for being too outspoken about her views on women’s rights.

After the funeral, she saw an elderly woman step forward and remove her headscarf in one swift gesture. “I felt inspired to do the same,” she said.

SUPPRESSION

In the first three days after the funeral, protesters were plucked from the demonstrations during arrests in Sanandaj. By the end of the week, arrests were made against known activists and protest organizers.

Dunya, a lawyer, said she was one of a small group of women’s rights activists who helped organize protests. They also asked shopkeepers to heed a call for a commercial strike on the city’s main streets.

“Almost all the women in our group are now in prison,” she said.

Internet outages made it difficult for protesters to communicate with each other in cities and with the outside world.

“We woke up in the morning and had no idea what was going on,” says Sharo, the university graduate. The internet would return intermittently, often late at night or during work hours, but quickly cut off in the late afternoon, the time when many would gather to protest.

The heavy security presence also prevented mass gatherings.

“There are patrols on almost every street and they split up groups, even if there are only two or three people on the street,” Sharo said.

During demonstrations, security forces fired bullets and tear gas into the crowd, causing many to flee. Security personnel on motorcycles also drove into crowds in an attempt to disperse them.

All activists interviewed said they had witnessed or heard of live ammunition. The Iranian authorities have so far denied this, blaming separatist groups on occasions when the use of live fire was verified. The two protesters killed in Sanandaj on Saturday were killed by live fire, according to the France-based Kurdish human rights network.

Protesters say fear is a good companion. The injured were often reluctant to use ambulances or go to hospitals, fearing they would be arrested. Activists also suspected government informants were trying to blend in with the crowd.

But acts of resistance continued.

“I assure you the protests are not over yet,” Sharo said. “People are angry, they’re talking back to the police in ways I’ve never seen before.”

DISOBEDIENCE

The anger runs deep. In Sanandaj, the confluence of three factors has made the city a ripe ground for protest activity: a history of Kurdish resistance, rising poverty and a long history of women’s rights activism.

Still, the protests are not ethnic or regional lines, although they were sparked in a predominantly Kurdish area, said Tara Sepehri Fars, a researcher for Human Rights Watch. “It’s very unique in that sense,” she said.

In recent years, there have been waves of protests in Iran, the largest of which in 2009 brought large crowds to the streets after what protesters say was a stolen election. But the ongoing resistance and demands for regime change during the current wave appear to be the biggest challenge for the Islamic Republic in years.

Like most of Iran, Sanandaj has suffered from US sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic that devastated the economy and fueled inflation. Far from the capital, on the outskirts of the country, the Kurdish majority residents are viewed with suspicion by the regime.

By the third week, with the opening of universities and schools, students began holding small gatherings and joining the movement.

Videos circulated on social media showing students berating schoolmasters, schoolgirls taking off their headscarves in the street and chanting, “One by one they will kill us if we don’t stand together.”

One university student said they were planning to boycott classes altogether.

Afsanah, the clothing designer, said she likes to wear the headscarf. “But I protest because it was never my choice.”

Her parents, fearing for her safety, tried to persuade her to stay at home. But she didn’t obey them and pretended to go to work in the morning to look for protest rallies in the city.

“I’m angry and I’m fearless — we just need this feeling to flood the street,” she said.

